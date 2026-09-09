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Russia attacked Ukraine with missiles and 196 drones: air defenses shot down 165 UAVs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 66 views

At night, Russia launched ballistic missiles and 196 attack drones at Ukraine. Air defenses destroyed or suppressed 165 unmanned aerial vehicles.

Russia attacked Ukraine with missiles and 196 drones: air defenses shot down 165 UAVs

During the night of September 9, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with Iskander-M ballistic missiles, S8000 "Banderol" missiles, as well as 196 Shahed-type attack UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerbera UAVs, and Parodiya-type decoy drones. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

The strikes were launched from the waters of the Sea of Azov, occupied Crimea and Donetsk, as well as from Russia’s Oryol and Kursk regions. The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine’s Defense Forces.

Air defense shot down/suppressed 165 enemy Shahed-type UAVs, Gerbera UAVs, and drones of other types.

Hits by enemy missiles and attack UAVs were recorded at 23 locations, as well as the fall of downed targets (debris) at 4 locations.

Russia’s losses in the war against Ukraine have exceeded its combined losses in all wars over the past 80 years – General Staff09.09.26, 07:39 • 23423 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

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