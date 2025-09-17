Russia attacked Ukraine with a ballistic missile, S-300, and 172 drones: 136 drones neutralized

$41.180.06
48.500.10
ukenru
Exclusive
05:30 AM • 6812 views
Adoption Day: why thousands of Ukrainian teenagers are still waiting for a family
02:27 AM • 5024 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces destroy the enemy: Syrskyi names Russia's losses for 2025Video
September 16, 04:50 PM • 48280 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 73803 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 02:08 PM • 40805 views
The Cabinet of Ministers extended the term of the official investigation into the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, for another month – source
September 16, 10:17 AM • 55775 views
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
Exclusive
September 16, 10:07 AM • 78726 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
September 16, 09:54 AM • 30085 views
Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih
Exclusive
September 16, 09:19 AM • 59024 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
September 16, 08:08 AM • 38106 views
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
0m/s
91%
748mm
Popular news
Over ten enemy UAVs attack Kirovohrad region: explosions heard in the citySeptember 16, 10:47 PM • 22816 views
Charlie Kirk murder suspect left a note before shooting: details revealedSeptember 17, 01:01 AM • 4600 views
Russia's entire military logistics are under threat: "ATESH" paralyzed a railway hub near YekaterinburgPhoto03:14 AM • 8884 views
NATO ships conducted a special operation due to a suspicious Russian vessel off the coast of Sweden03:37 AM • 27152 views
Elections to the Verkhovna Rada may take place in the near future - MP04:55 AM • 15557 views
Publications
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expectSeptember 16, 04:50 PM • 48251 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 73776 views
The enemy strikes logistics warehouses. What is known about the Shahed attack in Kyiv OblastSeptember 16, 12:55 PM • 37226 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
September 16, 10:07 AM • 78710 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
Exclusive
September 16, 09:19 AM • 59014 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Charles III
Queen Camilla
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Kirovohrad Oblast
Kropyvnytskyi
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and AnymaSeptember 16, 02:15 PM • 20581 views
Police broke into Pivovarov's concert in New York and stopped the performanceVideoSeptember 16, 12:26 PM • 27047 views
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhotoSeptember 15, 08:11 AM • 57447 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM • 55779 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 60206 views
Actual
Tesla Model Y
BM-30 Smerch
The Guardian
Fox News
E-6 Mercury

Russia attacked Ukraine with a ballistic missile, S-300, and 172 drones: 136 drones neutralized

Kyiv • UNN

 • 642 views

During the night, Russia attacked Ukraine with a ballistic missile, an S-300 missile, and 172 drones. Air defense forces neutralized 136 drones, and missile strikes and 36 UAVs were recorded at 13 locations.

Russia attacked Ukraine with a ballistic missile, S-300, and 172 drones: 136 drones neutralized

Russia attacked Ukraine overnight with a ballistic missile and an S-300 missile, as well as 172 drones, 136 drones were neutralized, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of September 17 (from 6:00 p.m. on September 16), the enemy attacked with an Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missile and an S-300 anti-aircraft guided missile from Rostov and Kursk regions, 172 Shahed-type attack UAVs, Gerbera, and other types of drones from the directions: Kursk, Bryansk, Oryol, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Chauda - temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, more than 100 of them were Shaheds.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 136 enemy Shahed-type UAVs, Gerbera, and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country.  Missile hits and 36 attack UAVs were recorded at 13 locations.

- reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social media.

Enemy strike on Ukrzaliznytsia: 26 trains are delayed17.09.25, 09:15 • 2208 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Kursk
Kursk Oblast
Ukrainian Air Force
Shahed-136
Crimea
Ukraine