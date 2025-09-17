Russia attacked Ukraine with a ballistic missile, S-300, and 172 drones: 136 drones neutralized

Russia attacked Ukraine overnight with a ballistic missile and an S-300 missile, as well as 172 drones, 136 drones were neutralized, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of September 17 (from 6:00 p.m. on September 16), the enemy attacked with an Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missile and an S-300 anti-aircraft guided missile from Rostov and Kursk regions, 172 Shahed-type attack UAVs, Gerbera, and other types of drones from the directions: Kursk, Bryansk, Oryol, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Chauda - temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, more than 100 of them were Shaheds.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 136 enemy Shahed-type UAVs, Gerbera, and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country. Missile hits and 36 attack UAVs were recorded at 13 locations. - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social media.

Enemy strike on Ukrzaliznytsia: 26 trains are delayed