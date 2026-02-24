Russia attacked Ukraine with a ballistic missile, 111 out of 133 drones neutralized

$43.270.01
50.920.00
ukenru
February 23, 05:51 PM • 14818 views
First reports on the explosion in Mykolaiv, the version of a terrorist attack is being checked - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 23, 05:38 PM • 31268 views
Ukraine liberates territories - military explained whether events in Zaporizhzhia direction can be considered a counteroffensive
February 23, 05:34 PM • 24661 views
Explosion at a gas station in Mykolaiv: seven police officers injured, two in serious conditionPhoto
February 23, 05:17 PM • 24616 views
Slovakia to stop emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine - FicoVideo
February 23, 03:53 PM • 19266 views
EU failed to agree on 20th package of sanctions against Russia – Kallas
Exclusive
February 23, 03:29 PM • 14756 views
Telegram in question - should the messenger be blocked and will it reduce the risk of terrorist attacks in Ukraine
Exclusive
February 23, 02:58 PM • 12956 views
Why do temples hurt and how to get rid of it
February 23, 02:29 PM • 13106 views
Terrorist attack in Lviv: suspect remanded in custody for 60 days without bail
Exclusive
February 23, 01:20 PM • 48155 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
February 23, 01:02 PM • 51899 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
2m/s
93%
744mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The next round of peace talks may take place this week - BudanovFebruary 23, 09:07 PM • 5706 views
Mykolaiv police show video from the scene of the terrorist attack at the gas stationVideoFebruary 23, 09:28 PM • 11164 views
Police car exploded in Moscow, there are casualtiesVideoFebruary 23, 09:51 PM • 8944 views
Zelenskyy congratulated the new Prime Minister of the Netherlands: what the President told the youngest head of government in the country's historyFebruary 23, 11:22 PM • 11740 views
Russian oil sells at largest discount in three years due to sanctions - Bloomberg01:47 AM • 6764 views
Publications
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 27737 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
February 23, 01:20 PM • 48155 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
Exclusive
February 23, 01:02 PM • 51899 views
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 144798 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhotoFebruary 20, 11:49 AM • 153853 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Robert Fico
Kaya Kallas
Bloggers
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
Mykolaiv
United States
Lviv
Dnipro (city)
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacationPhotoFebruary 23, 09:02 PM • 13816 views
Olha Sumska revealed the cost of her "look" and spoke about her upcoming 60th birthdayVideoFebruary 23, 08:42 PM • 12310 views
Andriy Dzhedzhula baptized his daughter Emilia and showed her face for the first timeVideoFebruary 23, 04:51 PM • 13511 views
“I can’t believe you’re 18”: Jennifer Lopez emotionally addressed her children on their coming of ageVideoFebruary 23, 11:24 AM • 32607 views
Infamous photo of former Prince Andrew after arrest displayed in the LouvrePhotoFebruary 23, 08:38 AM • 66534 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Diplomat
9K720 Iskander

Russia attacked Ukraine with a ballistic missile, 111 out of 133 drones neutralized

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

On the night of February 24, Russia attacked Ukraine with an Iskander-M ballistic missile and 133 attack drones. Ukrainian air defense shot down or suppressed 111 enemy drones.

Russia attacked Ukraine with a ballistic missile, 111 out of 133 drones neutralized

Russia attacked Ukraine with a ballistic missile and 133 drones on the night of February 24, 111 of which were shot down or suppressed, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of February 24 (from 18:00 on February 23), the enemy attacked with an Iskander-M ballistic missile from the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, as well as 133 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, and other types of attack UAVs from the directions: Oryol, Kursk, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Millerovo – Russia, about 90 of them were "Shaheds."

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 111 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country. A missile hit and 19 attack UAVs were recorded at 16 locations, as well as the fall of downed (debris) at one location.

- reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The attack, as noted, continues, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

Minus 920 occupiers and almost 1700 enemy drones: Russian losses per day24.02.26, 07:44 • 1982 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Technology
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Kursk
Ukrainian Air Force
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Crimea
Ukraine