Russia attacked Ukraine with a ballistic missile, 111 out of 133 drones neutralized
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of February 24, Russia attacked Ukraine with an Iskander-M ballistic missile and 133 attack drones. Ukrainian air defense shot down or suppressed 111 enemy drones.
Russia attacked Ukraine with a ballistic missile and 133 drones on the night of February 24, 111 of which were shot down or suppressed, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.
Details
According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of February 24 (from 18:00 on February 23), the enemy attacked with an Iskander-M ballistic missile from the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, as well as 133 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, and other types of attack UAVs from the directions: Oryol, Kursk, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Millerovo – Russia, about 90 of them were "Shaheds."
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.
According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 111 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country. A missile hit and 19 attack UAVs were recorded at 16 locations, as well as the fall of downed (debris) at one location.
The attack, as noted, continues, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.
