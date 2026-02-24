$43.270.01
February 23, 05:51 PM • 14428 views
First reports on the explosion in Mykolaiv, the version of a terrorist attack is being checked - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 23, 05:38 PM • 30488 views
Ukraine liberates territories - military explained whether events in Zaporizhzhia direction can be considered a counteroffensive
February 23, 05:34 PM • 24111 views
Explosion at a gas station in Mykolaiv: seven police officers injured, two in serious conditionPhoto
February 23, 05:17 PM • 24056 views
Slovakia to stop emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine - FicoVideo
February 23, 03:53 PM • 18852 views
EU failed to agree on 20th package of sanctions against Russia – Kallas
Exclusive
February 23, 03:29 PM • 14504 views
Telegram in question - should the messenger be blocked and will it reduce the risk of terrorist attacks in Ukraine
Exclusive
February 23, 02:58 PM • 12816 views
Why do temples hurt and how to get rid of it
February 23, 02:29 PM • 13040 views
Terrorist attack in Lviv: suspect remanded in custody for 60 days without bail
Exclusive
February 23, 01:20 PM • 47568 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
February 23, 01:02 PM • 51423 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
Publications
Exclusives
Publications
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 27162 views
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 144355 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhotoFebruary 20, 11:49 AM • 153428 views
Minus 920 occupiers and almost 1700 enemy drones: Russian losses per day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1260 views

On February 23, Russian troops lost 920 soldiers and 1693 UAVs. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 24.02.26 amounted to approximately 1,261,420 personnel.

Minus 920 occupiers and almost 1700 enemy drones: Russian losses per day

On February 23, Russian troops lost 920 soldiers and 1693 UAVs in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 24.02.26 are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ 1261420 (+920) persons eliminated
    • tanks ‒ 11698 (+2)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒ 24086 (+4)
        • artillery systems ‒ 37560 (+50)
          • MLRS ‒ 1654 (0)
            • air defense systems ‒ 1305 (+1)
              • aircraft ‒ 435 (0)
                • helicopters ‒ 348 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 145571 (+1693)
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 4347 (0)
                      • ships / boats ‒ 29 (0)
                        • submarines ‒ 2 (0)
                          • automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 79826 (+190)
                            • special equipment ‒ 4074 (+1)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in January, the total losses of the enemy in killed and seriously wounded amounted to over 31.7 thousand people, which exceeded the volume of its personnel replenishment.

                              Ukraine lost 55,000 soldiers in the war against Russia - Zelenskyy04.02.26, 23:10 • 22284 views

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

