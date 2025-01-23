Russia attacked Ukraine with 92 UAVs and 4 ballistic missiles, 57 drones downed

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 98648 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 101374 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 109329 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 112095 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 133193 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104104 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 136536 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103810 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113456 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117007 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 120929 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 70758 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 115782 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 42937 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 42602 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 98733 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 133205 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 136542 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 168001 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 157687 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 31530 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 42602 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 115782 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 120929 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140648 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 92 UAVs and 4 ballistic missiles, 57 drones downed

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24954 views

Russia attacked Ukraine with 92 drones and 4 Iskander-M ballistic missiles. The air defense forces destroyed 57 UAVs, there are dead and wounded in Zaporizhzhia, and buildings were damaged.

Russia attacked Ukraine overnight with 92 drones and 4 Iskander-M ballistic missiles, 57 drones downed in 8 regions, the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported on Thursday, UNN reports.

 Details

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, on the night of January 23, the enemy attacked with 92 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitator drones from the directions of: Millerovo, Orel, Kursk, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, and Russia, and also used 4 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from Voronezh region against the city of Zaporizhzhia.

The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces.

As of 09.30, 57 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones were confirmed downed in Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and Dnipro regions. 27 enemy imitator UAVs were lost in the area (no negative consequences). Three UAVs in the air - combat operations continue

- the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported on social media.

"The enemy's ballistic missile attack on the city of Zaporizhzhia unfortunately resulted in a dead and wounded, as well as the destruction and damage to enterprises, institutions, apartment buildings and private homes. Special services are eliminating the consequences and providing assistance to the victims. Kharkiv region was also affected by the downing of enemy UAVs," the statement said.

“Russian terror against Ukraine deserves more and more pressure": Zelensky shows the consequences of Russia's attack on Zaporizhzhia23.01.25, 09:45 • 35662 views

Julia Shramko

War
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
9k720-iskander9K720 Iskander
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia

