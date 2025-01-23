Russia attacked Ukraine with 92 UAVs and 4 ballistic missiles, 57 drones downed

Russia attacked Ukraine overnight with 92 drones and 4 Iskander-M ballistic missiles, 57 drones downed in 8 regions, the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, on the night of January 23, the enemy attacked with 92 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitator drones from the directions of: Millerovo, Orel, Kursk, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, and Russia, and also used 4 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from Voronezh region against the city of Zaporizhzhia.

The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces.

As of 09.30, 57 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones were confirmed downed in Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and Dnipro regions. 27 enemy imitator UAVs were lost in the area (no negative consequences). Three UAVs in the air - combat operations continue - the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported on social media.

"The enemy's ballistic missile attack on the city of Zaporizhzhia unfortunately resulted in a dead and wounded, as well as the destruction and damage to enterprises, institutions, apartment buildings and private homes. Special services are eliminating the consequences and providing assistance to the victims. Kharkiv region was also affected by the downing of enemy UAVs," the statement said.

