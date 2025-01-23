“Russian terror against Ukraine deserves more and more pressure": Zelensky shows the consequences of Russia's attack on Zaporizhzhia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the night attack of Russian troops on Zaporizhzhia by showing a video of the consequences of the enemy attack, UNN reports.

"At night, the Russian army fired missiles and drones at Zaporizhzhia. These were attacks on residential areas and infrastructure. As of now, we know about one dead person as a result of this terror. 26 people were injured, including a two-month-old baby. Our rescuers were wounded during the repeated shelling as they were responding to the aftermath. All relevant services are working at the scene. They are doing everything to help people as much as possible," Zelensky wrote on social media.

"Russia's daily terror against Ukraine deserves more and more pressure on the terrorist. More sanctions against Russia are needed, more air defense systems to protect our cities and communities and weapons for our soldiers at the front. Supporting Ukraine is what saves lives and what cannot wait," the President emphasized.

