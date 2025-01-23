Number of victims of Russia's night attack on Zaporizhzhia has increased: consequences have been shown

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 100473 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 101799 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 109775 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 112481 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 133811 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104203 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 136948 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103821 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113474 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117011 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 121427 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 73300 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 116346 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 46019 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 46899 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 100473 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 133811 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 136948 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 168346 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 158013 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 33166 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 46899 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 116346 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 121427 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140797 views
Number of victims of Russia's night attack on Zaporizhzhia has increased: consequences have been shown

Number of victims of Russia's night attack on Zaporizhzhia has increased: consequences have been shown

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33135 views

Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones and ballistic missiles, damaging a power facility. One person was killed, 25 injured, including a two-month-old baby and 4 rescuers.

Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia at night with drones and ballistic missiles, damaging a power facility, killing 1 person, injuring 25, including a two-month-old baby and 4 rescuers, the head of Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov and State Emergency Service reported on Thursday in Telegram, UNN reports.

Unfortunately, the number of victims is constantly growing. As of now, 25 people have already sought medical help

- Fedorov said.

Details

"The enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia twice during the night. One of the energy facilities was destroyed by "Shaheda". Residents and critical infrastructure facilities, such as boiler houses, healthcare and social security institutions, were left without electricity," wrote Fedorov.

The alert, he said, lasted more than 6 hours. "In the morning, the Russians struck again, this time with ballistic missiles," he said.

According to the State Emergency Service, an administrative building, residential buildings and the private sector were affected.

Fedorov said that one high-rise building was destroyed and thirty were damaged. In addition, private houses and non-residential premises in Shevchenkivskyi and Oleksandrivskyi districts of Zaporizhzhia were damaged.

According to Fedorov, more than 20,000 subscribers were without electricity in the morning, and another 17,000 were without heating.

A two-month-old boy was among the 25 injured. Rescuers and power engineers who were eliminating the consequences of an enemy attack on the power facility were also injured, the RMA head said.

According to the State Emergency Service, 4 rescuers were among the injured, of whom were injured during the second attack.

"The shelling killed one person, injured 25, including a two-month-old child and 4 rescuers," the State Emergency Service reported.

One person died as a result of Russian missile attack on Zaporizhzhya23.01.25, 06:49 • 102150 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia

