Number of victims of Russia's night attack on Zaporizhzhia has increased: consequences have been shown

Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia at night with drones and ballistic missiles, damaging a power facility, killing 1 person, injuring 25, including a two-month-old baby and 4 rescuers, the head of Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov and State Emergency Service reported on Thursday in Telegram, UNN reports.

Unfortunately, the number of victims is constantly growing. As of now, 25 people have already sought medical help - Fedorov said.

Details

"The enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia twice during the night. One of the energy facilities was destroyed by "Shaheda". Residents and critical infrastructure facilities, such as boiler houses, healthcare and social security institutions, were left without electricity," wrote Fedorov.

The alert, he said, lasted more than 6 hours. "In the morning, the Russians struck again, this time with ballistic missiles," he said.

According to the State Emergency Service, an administrative building, residential buildings and the private sector were affected.

Fedorov said that one high-rise building was destroyed and thirty were damaged. In addition, private houses and non-residential premises in Shevchenkivskyi and Oleksandrivskyi districts of Zaporizhzhia were damaged.

According to Fedorov, more than 20,000 subscribers were without electricity in the morning, and another 17,000 were without heating.

A two-month-old boy was among the 25 injured. Rescuers and power engineers who were eliminating the consequences of an enemy attack on the power facility were also injured, the RMA head said.

According to the State Emergency Service, 4 rescuers were among the injured, of whom were injured during the second attack.

"The shelling killed one person, injured 25, including a two-month-old child and 4 rescuers," the State Emergency Service reported.

