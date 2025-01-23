One person died as a result of Russian missile attack on Zaporizhzhya
Kyiv • UNN
A 47-year-old man was killed in a morning Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia. Sixteen people were injured, including a two-month-old baby, after four explosions in the city.
At dawn on January 23, Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia again, at least 4 explosions occurred, a man was killed, and 16 people were injured, including a two-month-old baby. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the head of the Zaporizhzhia regional military administration Ivan Fedorov.
