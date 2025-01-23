The Russian Federation attacked Zaporizhzhia with ballistic missiles: a two-month-old child was among the victims

On the night of January 23, Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia with ballistic missiles. There are victims of the attack. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the head of the Zaporizhzhia regional military administration Ivan Fedorov.

The enemy is attacking the city again. At least 4 explosions occurred in Zaporizhzhia. Preliminary, there are victims. The alert has been announced throughout the region. Do not neglect safety rules - wrote Fedorov at 04:19.

A few minutes later, the head of Zaporizhzhia RMA clarified that there was preliminary information about people under the rubble. In this regard, emergency services began to arrive at the scene to help.

Later, Fedorov said that the victims included employees of the State Emergency Service.

As of 05:19, the number of victims has increased to 16. Five people are in serious condition.

A two-month-old baby was among the victims of the Russian strike. She was just taken to the hospital - reported Ivan Fedorov at 05:38.

According to the official, the strike damaged residential buildings in Zaporizhzhia. The blast wave smashed windows and damaged the roof.

