The Russian Federation attacked Zaporizhzhia with ballistic missiles: a two-month-old child was among the victims

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 98782 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 98782 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 101389 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 109346 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 109346 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 112108 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 112108 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 133216 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 133216 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104110 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104110 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 136550 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103810 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113456 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117007 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117007 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 120941 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 70794 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 115792 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 42983 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 42663 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 98782 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 133216 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 136550 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 168011 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 157695 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 31538 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 42663 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 115792 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 120941 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140653 views
The Russian Federation attacked Zaporizhzhia with ballistic missiles: a two-month-old child was among the victims

The Russian Federation attacked Zaporizhzhia with ballistic missiles: a two-month-old child was among the victims

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 100663 views

Russia launched a ballistic missile attack on Zaporizhzhia on the night of January 23, injuring 16 people. Among the victims were employees of the State Emergency Service, and residential buildings were damaged.

On the night of January 23, Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia with ballistic missiles. There are victims of the attack. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the head of the Zaporizhzhia regional military administration Ivan Fedorov.

The enemy is attacking the city again. At least 4 explosions occurred in Zaporizhzhia. Preliminary, there are victims. The alert has been announced throughout the region. Do not neglect safety rules

- wrote Fedorov at 04:19.

A few minutes later, the head of Zaporizhzhia RMA clarified that there was preliminary information about people under the rubble. In this regard, emergency services began to arrive at the scene to help.

Later, Fedorov said that the victims included employees of the State Emergency Service.

Image

As of 05:19, the number of victims has increased to 16. Five people are in serious condition.

A two-month-old baby was among the victims of the Russian strike. She was just taken to the hospital

- reported Ivan Fedorov at 05:38.

According to the official, the strike damaged residential buildings in Zaporizhzhia. The blast wave smashed windows and damaged the roof.

Zaporizhzhia under attack by enemy drones: explosions were heard22.01.25, 21:07 • 53780 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
ivan-fedorov-politykIvan Fedorov
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia

Contact us about advertising