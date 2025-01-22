Zaporizhzhia under attack by enemy drones: explosions were heard

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Zaporizhzhia under attack by enemy drones: explosions were heard

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 53784 views

Explosions were heard in Zaporizhzhia region after a warning of a drone attack. The Air Force spotted several enemy UAVs in Ukrainian airspace.

Explosions occurred in Zaporizhzhya region. This was reported by the head of Zaporizhzhya region Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

Earlier, Fedorov reported the threat of drone strikes in Zaporizhzhia region.

The Air Force has warned that a number of enemy drones have been spotted in Ukrainian airspace.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
ukraineUkraine
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia

