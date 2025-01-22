Zaporizhzhia under attack by enemy drones: explosions were heard
Kyiv • UNN
Explosions were heard in Zaporizhzhia region after a warning of a drone attack. The Air Force spotted several enemy UAVs in Ukrainian airspace.
Explosions occurred in Zaporizhzhya region. This was reported by the head of Zaporizhzhya region Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.
Earlier, Fedorov reported the threat of drone strikes in Zaporizhzhia region.
Add
The Air Force has warned that a number of enemy drones have been spotted in Ukrainian airspace.