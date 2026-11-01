Russia attacked Ukraine with 433 drones: air defense destroyed 371 targets
Kyiv • UNN
Russia launched 433 attack drones, including 64 jet-powered ones. Air defense destroyed or suppressed 371 unmanned aerial vehicles, while more than 40 remained in the air.
During the night of November 1, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 433 Shahed-type attack UAVs (64 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones, and Parody-type decoy drones. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.
Details
The enemy launched drones from the Russian cities of Orel, Kursk, Shatalovo, Bryansk, and Millerovo, as well as from occupied Donetsk.
The aerial attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. According to preliminary data, as of 07:30, air defense had shot down/suppressed 371 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (47 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones, and drones of other types; more than 40 attack UAVs were still in the air. Hits by enemy aerial attack weapons were recorded at 16 locations, as well as the falls of downed targets (debris) at 14 locations
We remind you
During the day on October 31, Russian forces lost 2,100 troops. Russia's total losses since the beginning of the invasion have reached approximately 1,590,270 personnel.