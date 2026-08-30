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russia attacked Ukraine with 132 missiles and drones - air defense shot down 125 UAVs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 40 views

Russia launched two missiles and 130 drones. Air defense destroyed or suppressed 125 UAVs, but strikes were recorded at 13 locations.

russia attacked Ukraine with 132 missiles and drones - air defense shot down 125 UAVs

During the night of August 30, the Russians attacked Ukraine with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles, as well as 130 Shahed-type strike UAVs (most of them jet-powered), Gerbera, S8000 "Banderol" and Parodiya-type decoy drones. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

The strikes were launched from the Russian cities of Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo and Primorsko-Akhtarsk, as well as from occupied Crimea and Donetsk. The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Air defense shot down/suppressed 125 enemy Shahed-type UAVs, Gerbera drones and drones of other types in the north, south, east and center of the country.

Hits by enemy air attack weapons were recorded at 13 locations, as well as the سقوط of downed weapons (debris) at 4 locations. In addition, some of the enemy’s attack assets failed to reach their targets; information regarding them is being clarified

 - the post says.

There were 221 combat engagements at the front over the past day — General Staff30.08.26, 08:23 • 548 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

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