There were 221 combat engagements at the front over the past day — General Staff

Over the past day, August 29, 221 combat engagements were recorded at the front. The enemy launched four missile strikes, using five missiles, and carried out 79 airstrikes, during which it dropped 292 guided aerial bombs. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

The occupiers also used 11,357 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,138 shelling attacks on populated areas and positions of the Defense Forces, 60 of them using multiple launch rocket systems.

The enemy shelled the populated areas of Neskuchne, Korenok, Potapivka, Mala Korchakivka, Volfyne, Atynske, Sopych, Bachivsk, and Tovstodubove in Sumy region; and Liskivshchyna in Chernihiv region.

The aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck 14 areas where enemy personnel were concentrated, seven artillery systems, six UAV control posts, and three other important enemy targets.

On the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk axes, five combat engagements were recorded over the past day. At the same time, the aggressor carried out 167 attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas. The enemy also launched two airstrikes using five guided aerial bombs.

On the South Slobozhanskyi axis, Ukrainian units repelled 10 enemy attacks. The invaders attempted to advance toward the populated areas of Lyman, Hrafске, Chuhunivka, Ozerne, Khatnie, and in the area of Starytsia.

On the Kupiansk axis, the enemy carried out two offensive actions toward the populated areas of Radkivka and Podoly.

Attempts to break into the Ukrainian defenses were repelled on the Lyman axis, where the occupiers attacked nine times in the areas of Novoselivka and Cherneshchyna, and near Lyman and Dibrova.

On the Sloviansk axis, the enemy carried out eight assault actions in the areas of the populated areas of Kryva Luka, Riznykivka, Zakitne, and toward Orikhúvatka.

On the Kramatorsk axis, the Russian invaders conducted no assault actions.

On the Kostiantynivka axis, 31 attacks were recorded. The invaders conducted assault actions in the areas of the populated areas of Kostiantynivka, Illinivka, Novoselivka, Rusyn Yar, Toretske, Sofiivka, and toward Mykolaipillia and Kucheriv Yar.

The enemy carried out 30 attacks on the Pokrovsk axis. The occupiers attempted to advance toward the populated areas of Bilytske, Shevchenko, Novohryshyne, Vasylivka, Serhiivka, Novopidhirродne, Novyi Donbas, and in the areas of the populated areas of Udachne, Horikhove, and Novomykolaivka.

On the Oleksandrivka axis, the enemy carried out four attacks toward Berezove.

On the Huliaipole axis, the occupiers attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders 10 times. The enemy attempted to advance toward the populated areas of Vozdvyzhivka, Huliaipolske, Charivne, Novoselivka, Kalynivske, Nove Zaporizhzhia, and Maliivka.

On the Orikhiv axis, Ukrainian defenders stopped three attempts by the enemy to advance in the areas of Pavlivka and Mala Tokmachka.

On the Dnipro River axis, the enemy conducted no assault actions over the past day.

The losses of the Russian invaders over the past day amounted to 1,400 personnel. One tank, seven armored combat vehicles, 59 artillery systems, two multiple launch rocket systems, one air defense system, six ground robotic systems, 1,963 unmanned aerial vehicles, 394 vehicles, and six units of the enemy’s special equipment were also destroyed or disabled.

Russia lost another 1,400 military personnel and nearly 2,000 drones in one day – General Staff