Russia attacked Ukraine with 108 drones - how many were destroyed

Russia attacked Ukraine with 108 drones during the night of October 2. A total of 88 of them were shot down or suppressed. UNN reports this, citing data from the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

What the enemy attacked with and from where

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of October 2 (from 18:00 on October 1), the enemy attacked with 108 Shahed-type attack UAVs (47 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones, and Parody-type decoy drones from the following directions: Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk region and the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea — Hvardiyske.

How the air defense performed

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire teams of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense forces had shot down/suppressed 88 enemy Shahed-type UAVs, Gerbera drones, and drones of other types - the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

Hits by enemy air attack weapons were recorded at 11 locations, as well as the falls of downed objects (debris) at 5 locations.

The attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

More than one and a half thousand personnel: General Staff updates enemy losses