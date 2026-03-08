Russia attacked Ukraine thousands of times in a week - Zelenskyy

$43.810.0050.900.00
08:41 AM • 2560 views
Anniversary of the "Azov" corps - fighters received awards and distinctionsPhoto
08:15 AM • 4076 views
"Your strength and role are not for one day" - Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainian women on March 8Photo
Exclusive
March 7, 01:30 PM • 27461 views
Women in the military: about service, fatigue, motherhood, and the cost of returning
Exclusive
March 7, 12:32 PM • 70844 views
How to lose belly fat and strengthen your body at home - trainer's tips
Exclusive
March 7, 10:22 AM • 39385 views
Reduced fuel imports from European countries - what does this threaten Ukraine with?
March 7, 10:06 AM • 40640 views
Defense Forces struck a 'Shahed' drone base in the vicinity of Donetsk Airport with ATACMS and SCALP missiles - General Staff released videoVideo
March 6, 11:10 PM • 57196 views
US may lift sanctions on Russian oil to stabilize market – Bessent
March 6, 03:35 PM • 60288 views
EU considers financial aid to restore oil supplies via 'Druzhba'
March 6, 03:23 PM • 67934 views
Russia is preparing an offensive in Donetsk region in spring - ZelenskyyVideo
March 6, 01:05 PM • 45608 views
Ukraine-US-Russia talks continue, with further progress expected in coming weeks - Witkoff
Ukrzaliznytsia delays a number of international and domestic trains due to shellingMarch 8, 12:12 AM • 14739 views
US Embassy in Baghdad attacked by Soviet-era 'Katyusha' rockets - ReutersMarch 8, 12:49 AM • 9624 views
Trump denied Russia's involvement in military aid to IranMarch 8, 01:25 AM • 7794 views
CPD: Russia spreads fake news about Ukrainian air defense being responsible for the deaths of 11 people in KharkivMarch 8, 01:58 AM • 18009 views
Next phase of war: Israel attacked oil depots in TehranVideoMarch 8, 02:36 AM • 5986 views
How the war around Iran threatens food security - Dubai is running out of food suppliesMarch 6, 02:46 PM • 58066 views
Fabricated criminal proceedings harm the reputation of Ukrainian companies on the international stageMarch 6, 01:09 PM • 65325 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in IranMarch 6, 12:50 PM • 94306 views
The StopOdrex website, featuring patient stories from the scandalous Odrex clinic, has resumed operationsMarch 6, 11:16 AM • 59900 views
Where to go in Kyiv on the weekend - event announcementsMarch 6, 09:52 AM • 67477 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Donald Tusk
Denys Prokopenko
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Israel
Village
Mandalorian takes off his helmet in the movie and Pedro Pascal says it "made perfect sense"March 7, 01:15 PM • 20645 views
Daryl Hannah criticized her portrayal in 'The Love Story' as 'textbook misogyny'March 7, 12:43 PM • 23435 views
Tinder agreed to pay $60.5 million in age discrimination lawsuitMarch 7, 09:47 AM • 25035 views
"They just broke me": SOWA frankly spoke about toxic cooperation in show businessPhotoMarch 6, 06:52 PM • 26094 views
Jamala impressed with new track "Zamovkny" - the song will be included in the album "Rukh Mii"VideoMarch 6, 03:48 PM • 26155 views
Technology
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
The Diplomat
MIM-104 Patriot

Russia attacked Ukraine thousands of times in a week - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1098 views

The enemy used 1,750 drones and 1,530 aerial bombs against civilian infrastructure. Zelenskyy called for strengthening air defense and sanctions against the aggressor.

Russia attacked Ukraine thousands of times in a week - Zelenskyy

Over the past week, Russian troops have launched thousands of attacks on Ukraine. The enemy used almost 1,750 attack drones, 1,530 guided aerial bombs, and 39 missiles against Ukrainians. Civilian infrastructure was targeted. This was reported by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to UNN.

Details

According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Russian army is actively using various types of weapons to attack Ukrainian cities and villages.

Over the past week, Russia has attacked our country thousands of times. The enemy used almost 1,750 attack drones, 1,530 guided aerial bombs, and 39 missiles against our people. Civilian infrastructure was targeted: energy facilities and residential buildings. Our soldiers manage to neutralize most of the targets. But more protection is needed, and it is needed every day.

- the post says.

First and foremost, he said, this refers to missiles for air defense. That is why contributions and supplies within the framework of the PURL program are important.

And I thank everyone who continues to support us. Sanctions against Russia and its allies must continue to be strengthened. Everything that helps the Russian Federation finance and continue this war must be blocked. Today, there will be negotiations with European partners on each of these elements. Thank you to everyone who helps Ukraine.

- the post says.

Recall

Air defense forces shot down and suppressed 98 enemy drones in various regions. Two Iskander-M missiles and 19 drones were recorded hitting 11 locations.

Alla Kiosak

War in UkrainePolitics
Sanctions
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
9K720 Iskander
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
