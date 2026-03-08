Russia attacked Ukraine thousands of times in a week - Zelenskyy

Over the past week, Russian troops have launched thousands of attacks on Ukraine. The enemy used almost 1,750 attack drones, 1,530 guided aerial bombs, and 39 missiles against Ukrainians. Civilian infrastructure was targeted. This was reported by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to UNN.

According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Russian army is actively using various types of weapons to attack Ukrainian cities and villages.

Over the past week, Russia has attacked our country thousands of times. The enemy used almost 1,750 attack drones, 1,530 guided aerial bombs, and 39 missiles against our people. Civilian infrastructure was targeted: energy facilities and residential buildings. Our soldiers manage to neutralize most of the targets. But more protection is needed, and it is needed every day. - the post says.

First and foremost, he said, this refers to missiles for air defense. That is why contributions and supplies within the framework of the PURL program are important.

And I thank everyone who continues to support us. Sanctions against Russia and its allies must continue to be strengthened. Everything that helps the Russian Federation finance and continue this war must be blocked. Today, there will be negotiations with European partners on each of these elements. Thank you to everyone who helps Ukraine. - the post says.

Air defense forces shot down and suppressed 98 enemy drones in various regions. Two Iskander-M missiles and 19 drones were recorded hitting 11 locations.