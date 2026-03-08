$43.810.0050.900.00
In Volyn, a group of individuals attacked a TCC car and forcibly released a conscript
Horoscope for March 9-15 warns of the consequences of the eclipse corridor
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challenges
Defense Forces hit Pantsir-S1, a landing craft, and enemy command posts
Anniversary of the "Azov" corps - fighters received awards and distinctions
"Your strength and role are not for one day" - Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainian women on March 8
Women in the military: about service, fatigue, motherhood, and the cost of returning
How to lose belly fat and strengthen your body at home - trainer's tips
Reduced fuel imports from European countries - what does this threaten Ukraine with?
Defense Forces struck a 'Shahed' drone base in the vicinity of Donetsk Airport with ATACMS and SCALP missiles - General Staff released video
Russia attacked the Armed Forces of Ukraine with thousands of drones and a hundred aerial bombs in a day, with a total of 120 combat engagements - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 344 views

The General Staff recorded 120 combat engagements on the front and massive UAV strikes. Artillery and over 50 occupiers were destroyed in the Pokrovsk direction.

Russia attacked the Armed Forces of Ukraine with thousands of drones and a hundred aerial bombs in a day, with a total of 120 combat engagements - General Staff

As of the evening of March 8, the situation at the front remains tense. Russian occupiers continue to massively use aviation and drones, having carried out over 5,900 kamikaze drone attacks and dropped 178 guided aerial bombs on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and settlements. The greatest enemy activity was recorded in the Kostiantynivka, Pokrovsk, and Huliaipole directions, with a total of 120 combat engagements. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 18 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance in the areas of Myrnohrad, Rodynske, Udachne, and other settlements. According to preliminary data, in this section of the front alone, more than 50 invaders were eliminated and wounded during the day.

Russia has been massively attacking gas production facilities in Poltava region for the second day in a row08.03.26, 18:00 • 3574 views

Today, in this direction, an artillery system, 12 units of special equipment, and two vehicles were destroyed. A tank and seven more enemy artillery systems were also damaged. The defense forces suppressed 158 UAVs of various types

— stated in the General Staff's report.

Hot spots on the combat map

  • Kostiantynivka direction: the enemy carried out 18 assaults towards Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, and surrounding villages.
    • Huliaipole direction: 17 combat engagements were recorded in the area of Myrne and Svyatopetrivka.
      • Sloviansk direction: four combat engagements are ongoing, the enemy is trying to advance near Zakitne and Riznykivka.
        • South: in the Prydniprovskyi direction, an attack towards the Antonivskyi bridge was repelled, and in the Orikhivskyi direction, the enemy stormed near Stepnohirsk.

          No significant changes in the situation were recorded in other directions. The defense forces continue to restrain the onslaught and inflict losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment.

          Birds of Magyar destroyed Tor SAM system and Zhitel electronic warfare complex during a night hunt08.03.26, 18:42 • 3840 views

