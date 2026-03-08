$43.810.0050.900.00
Russia has been massively attacking gas production facilities in Poltava region for the second day in a row

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1546 views

Due to drone strikes, some facilities have been shut down and equipment damaged. There are no casualties, and specialists from the State Emergency Service and Naftogaz are eliminating the consequences.

Russia has been massively attacking gas production facilities in Poltava region for the second day in a row

Russian troops have been carrying out drone attacks on the infrastructure of NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine" in the Poltava region for two days. As reported by the company's press service, due to the hits, the operation of some facilities had to be stopped. Equipment damage and losses were recorded, but, according to preliminary data, there were no casualties among the personnel. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Company specialists, together with State Emergency Service units, are currently working at the attack sites. The consequences of the strikes are being eliminated, and a detailed inspection of the damaged infrastructure is underway to plan restoration work. The Naftogaz team emphasizes the coordinated work of rescuers, who are performing tasks in extremely difficult conditions.

The operation of some facilities had to be stopped. There is damage and losses. Fortunately, there are no casualties.

- Naftogaz reports.

The shutdown of some facilities requires an urgent review of the region's energy balance. Currently, specialists are assessing the extent of the damage, after which the terms for returning the capacities to operation will be determined. The company is taking measures to stabilize blue fuel production at other sites to minimize the consequences for consumers.

Naftogaz head stated that restoring the Druzhba oil pipeline to its previous form makes no sense05.03.26, 16:28 • 3608 views

Stepan Haftko

War in UkraineEconomy
Technology
Energy
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Poltava Oblast
Ukrgasvydobuvannya
Naftogaz