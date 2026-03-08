Tor SAM system

The commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert Brovdi, with the call sign "Madyar", reported a successful night on March 8. The USF conducted a large-scale operation in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, and Kherson regions, destroying a number of valuable enemy targets, including the Tor anti-aircraft missile system and the R-330Zh Zhitel electronic warfare system. This is reported by UNN.

Details

During night sorties, pilots of the 1st separate USF center and the 9th "Kairos" battalion successfully attacked objects that provided defense and fire adjustment for the occupation forces. In addition to the Tor air defense system and the Zhitel complex, which the enemy used to detect and interfere with the operation of reactive systems, enemy UAV warehouses, fuel and lubricants bases, and logistics points were also hit.

"Tor" is no longer "Zhitel". USF birds spent a busy night hunting for targets in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, and Kherson regions – Brovdi noted in his report.

Application of Ukrainian middle strike assets

To hit targets, Ukrainian defenders used long-range domestically produced FP-2 drones. These middle strike class drones are equipped with a powerful warhead weighing from 60 to 100 kg, which allows them to effectively destroy armored vehicles and protected ammunition depots.

