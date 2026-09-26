Russia attacked the south of Odesa region - fighter jets were scrambled in Romania for yet another night in a row

Russia continued to attack Odesa region during the night of September 26. In Romania, fighter jets were scrambled again amid the Russian attack on southern Ukraine. UNN reports this with reference to data from Odesa Regional Military Administration Head Oleh Kiper and Romania’s Ministry of National Defence.

Another Russian attack on Odesa region

During the night, the enemy launched a massive attack on civilian infrastructure in Odesa region. In the southern part of the region, the facades and windows of more than 10 private and multi-story residential buildings, a hotel and restaurant complex, and administrative buildings on the premises of an enterprise were damaged. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties - Kiper wrote on social media on September 26.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine, showing the aftermath, clarified that rescuers dealt with the consequences of the nighttime Russian attack in Odesa region

"Throughout the night, the enemy struck targets across the region. The impacts caused fires: flames engulfed a two-story, non-operational hotel and restaurant complex and administrative buildings. The windows of ten private residential buildings and two three-story residential buildings were also blown out, and their facades were damaged," the State Emergency Service reported.

Two Spanish F-18s scrambled in Romania

"During the night of September 25–26, the radar surveillance system of the Ministry of National Defence detected an aerial target moving near the village of Vylkove in Ukraine, close to the border with Romania," Romania’s Ministry of National Defence said.

An air-raid alert was issued for residents in the north of Tulcea County, and an RO-Alert message was sent at 00:15.

"Two F-18 aircraft of the Spanish Air and Space Force, serving as part of enhanced air policing at the Mihail Kogălniceanu 57th Air Base, were scrambled to monitor the situation," Romania’s Ministry of National Defence reported.

The air-raid alert ended at 01:30.

"No incursion into national airspace was reported," Romania’s Ministry of Defence said.