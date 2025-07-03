Russia attacked Odesa with drones, there are damaged buildings

$41.820.04
In the USA, a Republican senator demands that Trump explain to Congress the suspension of aid to Ukraine
July 2, 06:14 PM • 9463 views
In the USA, a Republican senator demands that Trump explain to Congress the suspension of aid to Ukraine
July 2, 02:12 PM • 86964 views
"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
July 2, 01:11 PM • 69823 views
Ukraine has weapons until the end of summer: then a critical moment is possible - Bild
July 2, 12:33 PM • 63367 views
UOC-MP Metropolitan Onufriy stripped of Ukrainian citizenship - SBU
July 2, 11:29 AM • 60579 views
Combat aviation at its limit: what experts think about the use of Mi-8 in the war in Ukraine
July 2, 09:18 AM • 50212 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are stopping Russian attempts to cross the border of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions - General Staff
July 2, 08:30 AM • 54704 views
"Don't provoke Putin": political scientist explained what dictates the US decision to reduce arms supplies to Ukraine
July 2, 08:15 AM • 124652 views
Is there a real threat toDnipro: Budanov voiced the answer
July 2, 07:10 AM • 42599 views
Lack of new U.S. sanctions allows Russia to replenish its budget for war - NYT
July 2, 06:39 AM • 46744 views
Poisoning in Vinnytsia region: 9 children among the victims
Explosion likely occurred at a gas station in Zhytomyr - social media
Explosion in Zhytomyr region: according to preliminary information, there are casualties
Explosion in Zhytomyr region: bus caught fire, huge traffic jam on the road
As a result of two explosions in Zhytomyr region, two people died, and 15 more were injured - RMA
Explosion in Zhytomyr region: Presidential Office says situation is under Zelenskyy's personal control
"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
July 2, 02:12 PM • 86967 views
Ukraine faces legal risks in operating Soviet aircraft – there is a systemic problem
Medicines have not become cheaper: why pharmaceutical reform only confused the market
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
July 2, 06:24 AM • 130647 views
"A helicopter cannot fly for 100 years": army warns of risks - industry reacts
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 90
Pedro Pascal made his first public appearance after the Rowling controversy and found himself at the center of fan attention
"The Bear" series renewed for a fifth season
Villa of legendary couturier Lagerfeld near Paris sold for 4.7 million euros
Taylor Swift buys a giant friendship bracelet from New Orleans Eras Tour for $13K
Shahed-136
YouTube
Bild
MIM-104 Patriot
M270 (MLRS)

Russia attacked Odesa with drones, there are damaged buildings

Kyiv • UNN

 • 422 views

On the night of July 3, Odesa was attacked by drones, damaging civilian infrastructure and residential buildings. Information about casualties is being clarified, all services are working to eliminate the consequences.

Russia attacked Odesa with drones, there are damaged buildings

On the night of July 3, Russians attacked Odesa with drones. Residential buildings were damaged as a result of the shelling. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration (RMA) Oleh Kiper.

The enemy attacked Odesa with attack drones. Despite the active work of air defense, there is damage to civilian infrastructure, including residential buildings.

- the message says.

"Information regarding the victims is being clarified. All authorized services are working to eliminate the consequences," the official added.

Recall

As a result of the enemy shelling of Odesa, social pedagogue Kateryna Borsynska and her husband Valentyn died. Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov expressed condolences to educators and relatives.

Russian drone attack on Odesa: State Emergency Service reported on the "Nemo" hotel and dolphins20.06.25, 08:41 • 46583 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarUNN-Odesa
Oleh Kiper
Odesa
