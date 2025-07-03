Russia attacked Odesa with drones, there are damaged buildings

On the night of July 3, Russians attacked Odesa with drones. Residential buildings were damaged as a result of the shelling. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration (RMA) Oleh Kiper.

The enemy attacked Odesa with attack drones. Despite the active work of air defense, there is damage to civilian infrastructure, including residential buildings. - the message says.

"Information regarding the victims is being clarified. All authorized services are working to eliminate the consequences," the official added.

Recall

As a result of the enemy shelling of Odesa, social pedagogue Kateryna Borsynska and her husband Valentyn died. Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov expressed condolences to educators and relatives.

