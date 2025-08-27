Russia attacked Kherson: elderly woman killed, one wounded

On the morning of August 27, the Russian army shelled Kherson. As a result of the artillery shelling, an 81-year-old woman died. Another, a 51-year-old woman, was injured. This was reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, according to UNN.

Details

Under the procedural guidance of the Kherson District Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the facts of a war crime that caused the death of a person (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, on August 27, 2025, at about 04:45, Russian servicemen carried out an artillery shelling of Kherson.

As a result of the attack, an 81-year-old woman died. A 53-year-old woman was injured and hospitalized. - the report says.

It is noted that prosecutors, together with investigators, continue to record the consequences of shelling and document war crimes committed by the armed formations of the aggressor state.

