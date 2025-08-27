Russia attacked Kherson: elderly woman killed, one wounded

$41.430.15
48.470.56
ukenru
Exclusive
August 26, 05:12 PM • 41729 views
The President signed laws on Defence City: will new prospects open up for the Ukrainian defense industry and aviation?
August 26, 04:15 PM • 76876 views
The government allowed men aged 18 to 22 to travel abroad
August 26, 02:13 PM • 51302 views
Magnetic storms in September 2025: dates and tips for weather-sensitive people
Exclusive
August 26, 12:42 PM • 115565 views
Resilience Test: How Ukrainian Aviation Remains Competitive Amidst War
August 26, 10:16 AM • 140569 views
The offensive actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces disabled 17% of Russia's oil refining capacities
Exclusive
August 26, 11:32 AM • 139114 views
Kuzminykh's anti-state bill: how the MP's "reforms" destroy pharmacies and play into the hands of pharmaceutical giants
Exclusive
August 26, 11:23 AM • 56711 views
Farewell summer: what weather awaits Ukrainians in autumn 2025
August 26, 06:24 AM • 152951 views
2025 Academic Year: What Changes in the Educational Program Await Students
August 26, 05:36 AM • 63631 views
Veto does not disable Starlink for Ukraine: Polish president's office commented on deputy prime minister's statement
Exclusive
August 25, 03:56 PM • 56900 views
Legalization of cryptocurrencies: a chance for Ukraine and additional billions for the budget
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
2.4m/s
67%
750mm
Popular news
I wish them great success: Trump congratulated Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce on their engagementAugust 26, 07:35 PM • 4626 views
Trump stated that the US could impose sanctions and tariffs not only against Russia, but also against UkraineVideoAugust 26, 08:53 PM • 9736 views
Witkoff to meet with Ukrainian representatives in New York this week - Reuters11:58 PM • 6128 views
US President's special representative announced whether Putin wants to end the war in Ukraine01:39 AM • 6630 views
AFU thwarted the Russian summer offensive: how much Ukrainian territory is occupied02:20 AM • 6386 views
Publications
The President signed laws on Defence City: will new prospects open up for the Ukrainian defense industry and aviation?
Exclusive
August 26, 05:12 PM • 41722 views
Delicious and nutritious potato dishes: top recipes for every tablePhotoAugust 26, 02:05 PM • 42087 views
Resilience Test: How Ukrainian Aviation Remains Competitive Amidst War
Exclusive
August 26, 12:42 PM • 115556 views
Kuzminykh's anti-state bill: how the MP's "reforms" destroy pharmacies and play into the hands of pharmaceutical giants
Exclusive
August 26, 11:32 AM • 139107 views
Shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market are forced to seek justice at the ECHRAugust 26, 08:06 AM • 169907 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Steve Witkoff
Yulia Svyrydenko
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
United Kingdom
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce engagement after two years of relationshipPhotoAugust 26, 05:52 PM • 10980 views
Netflix canceled "The Coast" - one of the most popular series of the yearAugust 26, 01:17 PM • 61598 views
"Caught Stealing": Darren Aronofsky filmed a new thriller with Austin ButlerVideoAugust 26, 10:03 AM • 112918 views
An unknown phenomenon was recorded at night in the sky over UkrainePhotoAugust 26, 06:39 AM • 135159 views
"Greedy" Zoë Kravitz: a new romance with Harry Styles or another Hollywood scandal?PhotoAugust 25, 02:33 PM • 63072 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Cruise missile
The New York Times
Bild
Fox News

Russia attacked Kherson: elderly woman killed, one wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26 views

On the morning of August 27, the Russian army shelled Kherson with artillery. As a result of the attack, an 81-year-old woman was killed, and another 53-year-old woman was wounded and hospitalized.

Russia attacked Kherson: elderly woman killed, one wounded

On the morning of August 27, the Russian army shelled Kherson. As a result of the artillery shelling, an 81-year-old woman died. Another, a 51-year-old woman, was injured. This was reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, according to UNN.

Details

Under the procedural guidance of the Kherson District Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the facts of a war crime that caused the death of a person (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, on August 27, 2025, at about 04:45, Russian servicemen carried out an artillery shelling of Kherson.

As a result of the attack, an 81-year-old woman died. A 53-year-old woman was injured and hospitalized.

- the report says.

It is noted that prosecutors, together with investigators, continue to record the consequences of shelling and document war crimes committed by the armed formations of the aggressor state.

Recall

On the night of August 27, Russia launched a massive drone attack on the outskirts of the Sumy community. The head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, reported damage to infrastructure facilities.

US President's special representative announced whether Putin wants to end the war in Ukraine27.08.25, 03:39 • 6652 views

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine
Ukraine
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Kherson
Sumy