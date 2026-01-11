$42.990.00
Russia attacked critical infrastructure in Zhytomyr region: there are wounded and fires - OVA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 222 views

On the night of January 11, Russian troops attacked critical infrastructure in the Zhytomyr region. Two employees sustained injuries of moderate severity, and fires broke out.

Russia attacked critical infrastructure in Zhytomyr region: there are wounded and fires - OVA

On the night of January 11, Russian troops attacked critical infrastructure facilities in the Zhytomyr region. According to Vitaliy Bunechko, head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration, people were injured and large-scale fires broke out as a result of the air attack. This is reported by UNN.

Details

During the shelling, two employees of the enterprise sustained injuries of moderate severity. The injured were promptly hospitalized to a medical facility for necessary assistance.

Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions remain the hottest: General Staff report for the morning of January 1111.01.26, 08:12 • 722 views

During the night, the enemy again attacked critical infrastructure facilities in the Zhytomyr region. As a result of the air strikes, two employees were injured. They sustained injuries of moderate severity and were hospitalized to a medical facility.

- Bunechko wrote on his Telegram channel.

Consequence elimination

The attack caused fires at the facilities. The work of rescuers was complicated by repeated air raid alerts, which forced State Emergency Service units to interrupt firefighting and take cover.

Currently, one of the fires has been completely extinguished. As of morning, firefighters are still battling the blaze at another facility. Information on the extent of the damage and the state of the region's energy system is being clarified. 

Air defense forces neutralized 125 enemy drones during the Russian night attack on January 1111.01.26, 08:20 • 764 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Zhytomyr Oblast