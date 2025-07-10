"Russia also prepared for this meeting": Zelenskyy at the forum in Rome announced the purpose of Russian shelling

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russians are constantly launching hundreds of drones at Ukraine. Thus, the invaders want to sow fear so that Ukrainians flee the country, Zelenskyy said during his speech at the Ukraine Recovery Conference, UNN reports.

Details

Russia also prepared for this meeting. Today, they launched a massive attack, mainly on the capital, Kyiv. The strike was carried out by Russian-Iranian "Shaheds". They were modified to cause even more destruction. To make them harder to shoot down. Russians are launching hundreds and hundreds of drones. This is real terrorism - Zelenskyy said.

The head of state added that the Russians want to sow death with their shelling so that Ukrainians flee the country.

They do this constantly, and this is exactly what Putin wants - for our people to suffer. For them to flee Ukraine. And for homes, schools, for life to be destroyed everywhere, not just near the front line - Zelenskyy noted.

Addition

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni emphasized the importance of achieving justice for Ukraine, which has been suffering from the war for more than three years. She also stressed the need to rebuild destroyed schools and hospitals.