Russia again attacked energy infrastructure, blackout schedules are in effect around the clock - Ministry of Energy
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops attacked energy facilities in several regions of Ukraine. In most regions, hourly power outage schedules are applied from 00:00 to 23:59.
The enemy continues to strike at energy infrastructure. Over the past day, Russian troops attacked energy facilities in several regions
Repair and restoration work is underway at the damaged energy infrastructure facilities, as indicated.
Today, hourly blackout schedules and power limitation schedules for industrial consumers and businesses are applied from 00:00 to 23:59 in most regions of Ukraine
Current schedules are posted on the official resources of regional distribution system operators.
Blackout schedules in each region of Ukraine can be viewed on the UNN website.
Consumers were urged to use electricity rationally throughout the day, especially during peak consumption hours in the morning and evening. This helps reduce the load on the system.
