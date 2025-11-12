$41.960.02
Exclusive
07:33 AM • 9794 views
How to prepare your body for winter: advice from a nutritionist
06:19 AM • 36628 views
Government dismisses Halushchenko from post of Minister of Justice
November 11, 07:55 PM • 39256 views
Syrskyi stated that the enemy captured three settlements in Zaporizhzhia
November 11, 04:14 PM • 58769 views
On Wednesday, power outage schedules will be in effect in most regions of Ukraine: 2 to 4 queues will be without electricity
November 11, 03:57 PM • 61529 views
Operation "Midas": law enforcement documented the transfer of funds to Chernyshov
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM • 95050 views
Pyrotechnics, fight with law enforcement, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
November 11, 01:20 PM • 48734 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed the strike on the oil refinery in Russia's Orenburg region.
November 11, 01:01 PM • 76114 views
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rector
Exclusive
November 11, 12:30 PM • 62119 views
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
Exclusive
November 11, 09:41 AM • 24509 views
Mindyсh left the country before the searches because NABU did not set detention indices at the border - sources
Electricity outage schedules
Russia again attacked energy infrastructure, blackout schedules are in effect around the clock - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 774 views

Russian troops attacked energy facilities in several regions of Ukraine. In most regions, hourly power outage schedules are applied from 00:00 to 23:59.

Russia again attacked energy infrastructure, blackout schedules are in effect around the clock - Ministry of Energy

Last day, Russia again attacked energy facilities in several regions of Ukraine; electricity blackout schedules are in effect around the clock in most regions, the Ministry of Energy reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

The enemy continues to strike at energy infrastructure. Over the past day, Russian troops attacked energy facilities in several regions

- reported the Ministry of Energy.

Repair and restoration work is underway at the damaged energy infrastructure facilities, as indicated.

Today, hourly blackout schedules and power limitation schedules for industrial consumers and businesses are applied from 00:00 to 23:59 in most regions of Ukraine

- noted the Ministry of Energy.

Current schedules are posted on the official resources of regional distribution system operators.

Blackout schedules in each region of Ukraine can be viewed on the UNN website.

Consumers were urged to use electricity rationally throughout the day, especially during peak consumption hours in the morning and evening. This helps reduce the load on the system.

UkrZaliznytsia paramilitary guard killed by enemy drone strike - chairman of the board12.11.25, 08:36 • 2864 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomy
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Ukraine