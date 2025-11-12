UkrZaliznytsia paramilitary guard killed by enemy drone strike - chairman of the board

A paramilitary guard was killed while on duty by an enemy drone strike at a Ukrzaliznytsia infrastructure facility, the company's CEO Oleksandr Pertsovskyi announced on Wednesday on Facebook, writes UNN.

We have bitter news - a loss in the railway family. A paramilitary guard was killed by an enemy UAV strike while on duty at one of our infrastructure facilities. There was an equipped and functioning shelter at the facility, where the employee had been, but the next strike caught him literally 2 steps from the shelter; he didn't manage to get back. - wrote Pertsovskyi.

According to the head of Ukrzaliznytsia, all circumstances will be "studied in detail to prevent" similar incidents.

Overall, it was a night when we once again fought to ensure that trains to/from the East continued despite enemy attacks, and once again they are running, sometimes via alternative routes, with transfers, but they are running," Pertsovskyi stated.

Due to the Russian attack on energy infrastructure, there are heat and water outages in several regions, the enemy is increasing strikes on locomotive depots - Deputy Prime Minister