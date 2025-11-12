$41.960.02
Exclusive
07:33 AM • 2846 views
How to prepare your body for winter: advice from a nutritionist
06:19 AM • 24922 views
Government dismisses Halushchenko from post of Minister of Justice
November 11, 07:55 PM • 31208 views
Syrskyi stated that the enemy captured three settlements in Zaporizhzhia
November 11, 04:14 PM • 51023 views
On Wednesday, power outage schedules will be in effect in most regions of Ukraine: 2 to 4 queues will be without electricity
November 11, 03:57 PM • 54913 views
Operation "Midas": law enforcement documented the transfer of funds to Chernyshov
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM • 84666 views
Pyrotechnics, fight with law enforcement, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
November 11, 01:20 PM • 45398 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed the strike on the oil refinery in Russia's Orenburg region.
November 11, 01:01 PM • 70311 views
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rector
Exclusive
November 11, 12:30 PM • 56750 views
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
Exclusive
November 11, 09:41 AM • 23990 views
Mindyсh left the country before the searches because NABU did not set detention indices at the border - sources
Publications
Exclusives
Electricity outage schedules
Leopard 2

UkrZaliznytsia paramilitary guard killed by enemy drone strike - chairman of the board

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2320 views

A paramilitary guard was killed by an enemy UAV strike at a Ukrzaliznytsia infrastructure facility. He did not manage to return to the shelter, being two steps away from it.

UkrZaliznytsia paramilitary guard killed by enemy drone strike - chairman of the board

A paramilitary guard was killed while on duty by an enemy drone strike at a Ukrzaliznytsia infrastructure facility, the company's CEO Oleksandr Pertsovskyi announced on Wednesday on Facebook, writes UNN.

We have bitter news - a loss in the railway family. A paramilitary guard was killed by an enemy UAV strike while on duty at one of our infrastructure facilities. There was an equipped and functioning shelter at the facility, where the employee had been, but the next strike caught him literally 2 steps from the shelter; he didn't manage to get back.

- wrote Pertsovskyi.

According to the head of Ukrzaliznytsia, all circumstances will be "studied in detail to prevent" similar incidents.

Overall, it was a night when we once again fought to ensure that trains to/from the East continued despite enemy attacks, and once again they are running, sometimes via alternative routes, with transfers, but they are running," Pertsovskyi stated.

Due to the Russian attack on energy infrastructure, there are heat and water outages in several regions, the enemy is increasing strikes on locomotive depots - Deputy Prime Minister08.11.25, 10:20 • 3658 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine