Rubio: We don't know if the Russians are serious about ending the war - they say they are
Exclusive
06:42 AM • 4472 views
Starlink registration for Russians - how long can one go to jail for it?
Exclusive
February 13, 04:25 PM • 19949 views
"We need to protest" - Borzov on Heraskevych's case and the Russian flag at the Games
Exclusive
February 13, 02:32 PM • 37731 views
"Vlad held up wonderfully and brilliantly presented his counterarguments": Geraskevych's lawyer spoke about the prospects of the lawsuit against the IOC
February 13, 01:41 PM • 33788 views
Ukraine expects final approval of IMF deal in coming weeks
February 13, 12:31 PM • 34182 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares for talks in Geneva on February 17-18, composition of negotiators determined - Umerov
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 60920 views
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 83526 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
February 13, 08:10 AM • 63901 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions on 91 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet"
February 13, 07:58 AM • 34694 views
At "Ramstein", new contributions from 17 countries were agreed upon, as well as urgent delivery of missiles for Patriot
Publications
Exclusives
Rubio: We don't know if the Russians are serious about ending the war - they say they are

Kyiv • UNN

 • 290 views

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the US does not know if Russia is serious about ending the war. He noted that the Russian Federation is voicing its conditions, but it is unknown whether they will be acceptable to Ukraine.

Rubio: We don't know if the Russians are serious about ending the war - they say they are

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the US does not know whether Russia is serious about ending the war. According to him, Russia says it is ready. Rubio said this during his speech at the Munich Security Conference, reports UNN.

The answer is, "We don't know." We don't know if the Russians are serious about ending the war. They say they are, and under what conditions they are willing to do so, and whether we can find conditions that will be acceptable to Ukraine and to which Russia will always agree. But we will continue to test that.

- said Rubio.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that expectations from the meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio depend on the Secretary of State.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Marco Rubio
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine