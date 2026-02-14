Rubio: We don't know if the Russians are serious about ending the war - they say they are

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the US does not know whether Russia is serious about ending the war. According to him, Russia says it is ready. Rubio said this during his speech at the Munich Security Conference, reports UNN.

The answer is, "We don't know." We don't know if the Russians are serious about ending the war. They say they are, and under what conditions they are willing to do so, and whether we can find conditions that will be acceptable to Ukraine and to which Russia will always agree. But we will continue to test that. - said Rubio.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that expectations from the meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio depend on the Secretary of State.