Rubio stated that the US only wants an end to the war in Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stressed the need to stop the daily destruction and human casualties in Ukraine. He also noted that new sanctions could push Russia away from negotiations.
The United States wants an end to the war in Ukraine so that people stop dying and abducted children return to their parents. This was stated by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, testifying before the House Foreign Affairs Committee, writes UNN.
We want an end to this war so that people no longer die. And we want the children kidnapped from their parents to return home
He stressed that people die and destruction occurs every day because of the war in Ukraine. The United States wants this to stop.
Every day this war continues, people die, things are destroyed, lives are destroyed, and we want it to stop
Addition
Rubio believes that Russia is likely to withdraw from peace talks on Ukraine if the US threatens new sanctions.
"If you start threatening sanctions, the Russians will stop talking. And there is value in us being able to talk to them and encourage them to come to the negotiating table," said Secretary of State Marco Rubio at a hearing of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Tuesday.
Rubio reported that Russia will set out its ceasefire terms. Then, for the US, "the Kremlin's position will become clearer and there will be an opportunity for broader negotiations.