758mm
Rubio on Russian drone attack on Poland: it's unacceptable, but there are doubts about the targets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 78 views

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called the incursion of Russian drones into Polish airspace unacceptable. He noted that it is still unclear whether the drones were intentionally aimed at Poland.

Rubio on Russian drone attack on Poland: it's unacceptable, but there are doubts about the targets

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Saturday that the incursion of Russian drones into Polish airspace this week is unacceptable, but it remains unclear whether Russia intentionally sent the drones into Polish territory. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

The publication reminds that NATO announced plans to strengthen the defense of Europe's eastern flank on Friday after Poland shot down drones that violated its airspace, which was the first attack on an Alliance member country during Russia's war in Ukraine.

We consider this an unacceptable, regrettable and dangerous development. Undoubtedly, the drones were launched intentionally. The question is whether the drones were aimed specifically at Poland

- said Rubio.

He added that if the drones were aimed at Poland, "if the evidence leads us there, then, obviously, it will be a very escalatory step."

There are also a number of other possibilities, but I think we would like to have all the facts and consult with our allies before making specific decisions.

- summarized the US Secretary of State.

On Friday, at the United Nations, the United States called the airspace violations "alarming" and pledged to "defend every inch of NATO territory."

Recall

Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the UN Andriy Melnyk stated that if Russia's escalation against Western countries remains without a decisive response, Moscow will not stop at Poland. He emphasized that the launch of drones into Ukraine and Poland is a "spit in the face" of the UN Security Council.

Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN Vasily Nebenzya stated that Russia is not interested in further escalation of tensions with Warsaw. He also accused the "European party of war" of trying to disrupt the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump suggested that the incursion of Russian drones into Polish airspace could have been a "mistake."

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
