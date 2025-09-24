The head of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Sergey Lavrov, met with Secretary of State Marco Rubio. This was announced by the spokeswoman of the aggressor state's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maria Zakharova, UNN reports.

Meeting of the heads of foreign policy departments of Russia and the USA - Zakharova commented briefly.

At the same time, the Russian Foreign Ministry did not provide any details about what Sergey Lavrov discussed with Marco Rubio.

Addition

The 80th session of the UN General Assembly starts in New York, bringing together about a hundred presidents and more than 40 prime ministers from around the world. This session will be a key platform for discussing global challenges and strengthening international cooperation.

On the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa met at the same table with former US Army General David Petraeus, who in 2006 led the invasion forces in Iraq and directly supervised his detention.