02:27 PM • 7614 views
Subsoil Agreement: Ministry of Economy Names Main Task of Joint Fund with US
Exclusive
01:04 PM • 14671 views
Not only Poland, but also France and Great Britain: expert told how far Russia can strike Europe with "Shaheds"
Exclusive
12:07 PM • 17479 views
Will there be power outages during the heating season: explanation from the head of the parliamentary energy committee
September 24, 11:17 AM • 19665 views
Novorossiysk attacked by air and sea drones: video and all detailsVideo
September 24, 11:04 AM • 32844 views
Heating season 2025: start, tariffs and main challenges
Exclusive
September 24, 10:07 AM • 18186 views
Trump spoke for the first time about Ukraine's return to 1991 borders: expert commented on the change in US president's rhetoric
Exclusive
September 24, 08:38 AM • 33520 views
"Head spinning": when dizziness is not just about fatigue
Exclusive
September 24, 07:25 AM • 18168 views
Dangerous precedent: The Supreme Court confirmed that the rights of bank shareholders are not protected
September 24, 06:56 AM • 18397 views
UN Secretary-General: over 14,000 civilians killed in Ukraine, hundreds of children – it's time to stop this
September 24, 06:43 AM • 15284 views
100 TB of data and Aksyonov's correspondence: intelligence repeatedly hacked the servers of the occupation authorities in Crimea
The Guardian
Shahed-136
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Fox News
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Rubio met with Lavrov on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly

Kyiv • UNN

 • 140 views

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said. The Russian Foreign Ministry did not provide any details on the content of the talks.

Rubio met with Lavrov on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly

The head of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Sergey Lavrov, met with Secretary of State Marco Rubio. This was announced by the spokeswoman of the aggressor state's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maria Zakharova, UNN reports.

Meeting of the heads of foreign policy departments of Russia and the USA 

- Zakharova commented briefly.

At the same time, the Russian Foreign Ministry did not provide any details about what Sergey Lavrov discussed with Marco Rubio.

Addition

The 80th session of the UN General Assembly starts in New York, bringing together about a hundred presidents and more than 40 prime ministers from around the world. This session will be a key platform for discussing global challenges and strengthening international cooperation.

On the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa met at the same table with former US Army General David Petraeus, who in 2006 led the invasion forces in Iraq and directly supervised his detention.

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the World
United Nations General Assembly
Marco Rubio
Iraq
Syria
New York City
United States