Rubio denies that the US is demanding that Ukraine give up Crimea - Sikorski

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio denied media reports that the United States is demanding that Ukraine renounce the illegally annexed Crimea. He stated that the possible conditions for the negotiation process on peace differ from what is currently being spread in the information space. He said this in a conversation with the head of the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Radosław Sikorski, reports UNN with reference to the Gazeta Wyborcza publication.

Details

According to Sikorski, the most important issue in his conversation with the US Secretary of State was negotiations on peace in Ukraine. Rubio complained about "a certain state of tension between Ukraine and the United States regarding the conditions for a possible peace."

I can report, because it will actually serve the cause, that the Secretary of State denied media reports that the United States is demanding that Ukraine legally renounce Crimea. This is an important signal. Moreover, he stated that Ukraine, as a sovereign state, should have the right to develop its army and defense industry. - said the head of the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He also noted that before stopping hostilities, states usually want to know what the final result will be.

And there is a problem and emotions, because the United States has its own domestic policy, and Ukraine has its own. After all, Russia too - explained Sikorski.

Let us remind you

The Ukrainian delegation at the negotiations held in London on April 23 conveyed to the United States its proposals for ending the Russian-Ukrainian war. In the package of key requirements for the peace plan - the inadmissibility of attempts to coercion or surrender, as well as a reminder of the importance of security guarantees for Ukraine.