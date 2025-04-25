$41.690.02
Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends
Exclusive
11:13 AM • 1908 views

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

10:48 AM • 5322 views

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

09:10 AM • 16712 views

Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast

Exclusive
07:40 AM • 24865 views

Blocking the ARMA reform threatens the receipt of funding from the EU: the MP placed responsibility on Duma

05:56 AM • 55762 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 24, 06:25 PM • 51466 views

russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky

Exclusive
April 24, 04:02 PM • 87970 views

The Ministry of Economy responded to whether changes are planned regarding the rules for booking employees

April 24, 12:42 PM • 84214 views

"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv

April 24, 11:00 AM • 95897 views

European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24

April 23, 05:58 PM • 180608 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Rubio denies that the US is demanding that Ukraine give up Crimea - Sikorski

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1394 views

The US Secretary of State has denied media reports that Ukraine is being asked to give up Crimea. He stressed that Ukraine has the right to develop its army and defense industry.

Rubio denies that the US is demanding that Ukraine give up Crimea - Sikorski
Radosław Sikorski, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio denied media reports that the United States is demanding that Ukraine renounce the illegally annexed Crimea. He stated that the possible conditions for the negotiation process on peace differ from what is currently being spread in the information space. He said this in a conversation with the head of the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Radosław Sikorski, reports UNN with reference to the Gazeta Wyborcza publication.

Details

According to Sikorski, the most important issue in his conversation with the US Secretary of State was negotiations on peace in Ukraine. Rubio complained about "a certain state of tension between Ukraine and the United States regarding the conditions for a possible peace."

I can report, because it will actually serve the cause, that the Secretary of State denied media reports that the United States is demanding that Ukraine legally renounce Crimea. This is an important signal. Moreover, he stated that Ukraine, as a sovereign state, should have the right to develop its army and defense industry.

 - said the head of the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He also noted that before stopping hostilities, states usually want to know what the final result will be.

And there is a problem and emotions, because the United States has its own domestic policy, and Ukraine has its own. After all, Russia too

 - explained Sikorski.

Let us remind you

The Ukrainian delegation at the negotiations held in London on April 23 conveyed to the United States its proposals for ending the Russian-Ukrainian war. In the package of key requirements for the peace plan - the inadmissibility of attempts to coercion or surrender, as well as a reminder of the importance of security guarantees for Ukraine.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

WarPolitics
Marco Rubio
Radosław Sikorski
United States
Ukraine
London
Poland
