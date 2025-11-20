Rubio confirmed the development of "ideas" to end the war in Ukraine: says, "based on input from both sides"

$42.090.00
48.740.05
ukenru
07:11 AM • 4390 views
Preparing your car for winter: how to avoid problems and what to keep in your carPhoto
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 11900 views
Odrex under investigation: how claims of "pressure on business" crumble in the face of facts and charges filed
05:15 AM • 11236 views
Germany to provide Ukraine with long-range missile systems - Merz
04:11 AM • 14470 views
Trump approved a 28-point secret peace plan between Russia and Ukraine - NBC News
November 19, 06:10 PM • 31081 views
Zelenskyy-Witkoff meeting in Turkey canceled due to 'unacceptable' US plan to end war - media
November 19, 04:13 PM • 46036 views
In Ukraine, schedules will be in effect on November 20: how many queues will be disconnected
November 19, 04:01 PM • 38329 views
Ministry of Energy gets interim head: who got the position Hrynchuk
Exclusive
November 19, 02:24 PM • 51479 views
Cremation in Ukraine: how much does the service cost and is it in demand among Ukrainians?
November 19, 02:04 PM • 25088 views
Zelenskyy to meet with US Army representatives on Thursday amid Kyiv receiving 'signals' about US plan to end war - Reuters
November 19, 01:20 PM • 18098 views
High-voltage power line to Zaporizhzhia NPP restored - Ukrenergo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
3.5m/s
88%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Budanov named the time when a peace agreement with Russia could become possibleNovember 19, 09:59 PM • 14177 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine showed a mobile group shooting down an enemy Kalibr missile with a MANPADS in Khmelnytskyi regionVideoNovember 19, 10:53 PM • 12518 views
Golden toilet "America" sold at Sotheby's auction for $12 millionNovember 19, 11:28 PM • 11887 views
In Ternopil, "Points of Invincibility" have been deployed and are continuously operating after the Russian attackVideoNovember 20, 12:33 AM • 11467 views
Not "all is lost," but "we will get through this period": Budanov on the current winter for UkraineNovember 20, 01:02 AM • 3964 views
Publications
Preparing your car for winter: how to avoid problems and what to keep in your carPhoto07:11 AM • 4418 views
Odrex under investigation: how claims of "pressure on business" crumble in the face of facts and charges filed
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 11922 views
Cremation in Ukraine: how much does the service cost and is it in demand among Ukrainians?
Exclusive
November 19, 02:24 PM • 51490 views
How to return a train ticket: detailed instructionsPhotoNovember 19, 02:12 PM • 33452 views
Cozy dessert: 5 cookie recipes that everyone can makePhotoNovember 19, 12:04 PM • 41969 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kyrylo Budanov
Marco Rubio
Ihor Klymenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Ternopil
New York City
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Golden toilet "America" sold at Sotheby's auction for $12 millionNovember 19, 11:28 PM • 11964 views
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White HousePhotoNovember 19, 07:49 AM • 40463 views
The Real Slim Shady: Eminem Sues Australian Beachwear Brand "Swim Shady"November 18, 04:06 PM • 38817 views
Ukrainian comedian Andriy Rybak found his photo on the cover of a BDSM book on Amazon: demands compensationPhotoNovember 18, 04:02 PM • 40115 views
"Parasocial" became the word of 2025 according to Cambridge Dictionary: what it is and what celebrities and AI have to do with itNovember 18, 10:16 AM • 54887 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Kh-101
MIM-104 Patriot

Rubio confirmed the development of "ideas" to end the war in Ukraine: says, "based on input from both sides"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 950 views

Marco Rubio confirmed the development of a "list of potential ideas" to end Russia's war against Ukraine, based on proposals from both sides. This comes amid reports of Trump's 28-point plan, which involves concessions to Russia.

Rubio confirmed the development of "ideas" to end the war in Ukraine: says, "based on input from both sides"

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed the development of a "list of potential ideas" for ending Russia's war against Ukraine, while claiming that it is "based on input from both sides of this conflict," as he wrote on November 20 on X, UNN reports.

Ending a complex and deadly war such as the one in Ukraine requires an extensive exchange of serious and realistic ideas. And achieving a durable peace will require both sides to agree to difficult but necessary concessions. That is why we are and will continue to develop a list of potential ideas for ending this war based on input from both sides of this conflict

- Rubio wrote.

Addition

His statement came amid press reports that US President Donald Trump had approved a 28-point peace plan between Russia and Ukraine, developed by the administration secretly with Russia. As reported in the press, the plan, which was created in consultation with the Russian envoy, was not agreed in detail with the Ukrainian side.

According to Reuters, sources said that "the proposals include, among other things, a reduction in the size of the Ukrainian armed forces."

Axios, citing a US official, reported that "Trump's new plan to end the war in Ukraine would grant Russia parts of eastern Ukraine it does not currently control, in exchange for a U.S. security guarantee for Ukraine and Europe against future Russian aggression."

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Marco Rubio
Reuters
Donald Trump
Europe
United States
Ukraine