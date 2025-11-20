Rubio confirmed the development of "ideas" to end the war in Ukraine: says, "based on input from both sides"

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed the development of a "list of potential ideas" for ending Russia's war against Ukraine, while claiming that it is "based on input from both sides of this conflict," as he wrote on November 20 on X, UNN reports.

Ending a complex and deadly war such as the one in Ukraine requires an extensive exchange of serious and realistic ideas. And achieving a durable peace will require both sides to agree to difficult but necessary concessions. That is why we are and will continue to develop a list of potential ideas for ending this war based on input from both sides of this conflict - Rubio wrote.

Addition

His statement came amid press reports that US President Donald Trump had approved a 28-point peace plan between Russia and Ukraine, developed by the administration secretly with Russia. As reported in the press, the plan, which was created in consultation with the Russian envoy, was not agreed in detail with the Ukrainian side.

According to Reuters, sources said that "the proposals include, among other things, a reduction in the size of the Ukrainian armed forces."

Axios, citing a US official, reported that "Trump's new plan to end the war in Ukraine would grant Russia parts of eastern Ukraine it does not currently control, in exchange for a U.S. security guarantee for Ukraine and Europe against future Russian aggression."