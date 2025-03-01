Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN
Kyiv • UNN
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio criticized Zelenskyy's behavior at the meeting with Trump and Vance. Rubio questioned the Ukrainian president's desire to achieve peace.
United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy should apologize for allegedly turning a meeting at the White House with US President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance “into a fiasco for him.” This was reported by UNN with reference to Rubio's interview with CNN.
Details
Marco Rubio questioned whether the Ukrainian leader really wants peace in Russia's war against Ukraine.
He (Zelensky - ed.) did not need to go there and become an antagonist
“When you start talking about it aggressively - and the president makes deals, he's been making deals all his life - you're not going to get people to the negotiating table. And so you start thinking that maybe Zelensky doesn't want a peace deal. He says he does, but maybe he doesn't.
Recall
Trump saidthat in order to resume a dialogue with the United States, Zelenskyy must express his readiness for peace. According to Trump, without US support, Ukraine will not be able to win the war.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy denied Donald Trump's statement that Ukraine wants “only to fight.” He emphasized that Ukrainians want a just peace but need security guarantees.
