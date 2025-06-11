Roses Massively Bloom in Hryshko National Botanical Garden in Kyiv
Kyiv • UNN
In June, roses bloomed en masse in the Hryshko Botanical Garden. The rose garden is the largest in Ukraine, featuring 150 varieties of roses.
Every year in June, the Hryshko National Botanical Garden delights Kyiv residents and visitors with an unusual sight: the mass flowering of roses begins, which everyone can admire.
The National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine published incredible photos of flowers on its Facebook page, UNN writes.
Details
We invite Kyiv residents and visitors to admire the mass flowering of tea-hybrid roses in the rose garden of the M.M. Hryshko National Botanical Garden!
It is worth knowing that the Rose Garden in the Hryshko Botanical Garden is the largest in Ukraine. It covers an area of 3.5 hectares.
Investment agreement for the development of the capital's Hryshko Botanical Garden will be terminated - KCMA17.01.25, 20:55 • 44078 views
Currently, a collection nursery and an exposition part are located on this site.
The exposition features 23 species of rose hips and 150 varieties of roses from different garden groups, namely: tea-hybrid, curly, floribunda, grandiflora, polyantha, miniature, ground cover and park.
Anyone can visit the Rose Garden from June to October.