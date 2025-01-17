Investment agreement for the development of the capital's Hryshko Botanical Garden will be terminated - KCMA

The Hryshko National Botanical Garden will terminate the investment agreement that allowed the construction of residential and non-residential buildings on its territory. This was announced by the head of KCMA Timur Tkachenko, reports UNN.

Kyiv residents defended the botanical garden land and protected the green space from the developer. This is another example of how the community can effectively influence the life of the city. In response to my letter of recommendation, the Hryshko National Botanical Garden confirmed that the investment agreement that caused so much outrage among the citizens would be terminated - Tkachenko said.

Recall

The land of the National Botanical Garden in Kyiv was transferred for residential development despite the ban. We are talking about a plot of land at 1 Sadovo-Botanichna Street (formerly Timiryazivska Street).

Environmental prosecutors are checking the legality of the planned construction in the Hryshko National Botanical Garden and will give a legal assessment in accordance with the requirements of the current legislation.