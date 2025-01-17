Investment agreement for the development of the capital's Hryshko Botanical Garden will be terminated - KCMA

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 102547 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 102938 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 110933 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 113506 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 135546 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104569 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 138190 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103857 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113504 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117032 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 122950 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 81108 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 118099 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 55045 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 58842 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 102547 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 135546 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 138190 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 169278 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 158881 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 38245 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 58842 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 118099 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 122950 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 141238 views
Investment agreement for the development of the capital's Hryshko Botanical Garden will be terminated - KCMA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 43961 views

The Hryshko National Botanical Garden cancels the investment agreement that allowed construction on its territory. The decision was made after an appeal from the head of KCSA and community protests.

The Hryshko National Botanical Garden will terminate the investment agreement that allowed the construction of residential and non-residential buildings on its territory. This was announced by the head of KCMA Timur Tkachenko, reports UNN.

Kyiv residents defended the botanical garden land and protected the green space from the developer. This is another example of how the community can effectively influence the life of the city. In response to my letter of recommendation, the Hryshko National Botanical Garden confirmed that the investment agreement that caused so much outrage among the citizens would be terminated 

- Tkachenko said.

Recall

The land of the National Botanical Garden in Kyiv was transferred for residential development despite the ban. We are talking about a plot of land at 1 Sadovo-Botanichna Street (formerly Timiryazivska Street).

Environmental prosecutors are checking the legality of the planned construction in the Hryshko National Botanical Garden and will give a legal assessment in accordance with the requirements of the current legislation.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyKyiv
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising