An arrest warrant has been issued for the ultranationalist Romanian presidential candidate Kelin Georgescu. He is to be questioned by the Romanian General Prosecutor's Office.

According to media reports, Kelin Georgescu was stopped from traffic and taken to the Romanian General Prosecutor's Office. The detention warrant was issued as part of searches conducted in several Romanian counties in connection with "actions against the constitutional order, public incitement, the creation of a fascist organization, and false statements about the sources of campaign financing."

On Wednesday morning, prosecutors from the General Prosecutor's Office conducted 47 searches in the counties of Sibiu, Mures, Timis, Ilfov and Cluj in a case involving campaign financing, the creation of a fascist, racist or xenophobic organization, and the promotion of the cult of persons guilty of genocide.

Among the targets of the investigation is a close associate of Georgescu, Horatiu Potra. The latter is known to be a person connected to a group of mercenaries operating in Africa.

investigating the public propaganda of the cult of perpetrators of crimes of genocide against humanity and war crimes;

Dissemination of fascist, legionnaire, racist or xenophobic ideas, concepts or doctrines in the public space;

initiating or creating an anti-Semitic organization;

joining or supporting such an organization in any form;

false information about the sources of campaign financing;

reporting false information.

The far-right politician Kelin Georgescu received about 23% of the vote in the first round of the presidential election in Romania.

Romania has set a date for repeat presidential elections amid fears of "aggressive hybrid actions" by Russia.

Kelin Georgescu called Ukraine a "fictional state" and claimed its territory. He believes that after the war, Ukraine will be divided between neighboring countries.