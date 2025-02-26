Romanian presidential candidate Georgescu detained: he is suspected of creating a fascist organization

ukenru
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
05:54 PM • 45075 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 88300 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 114897 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 106959 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 149922 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
February 27, 07:59 AM • 120264 views

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”
February 26, 05:49 PM • 135969 views

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
February 26, 05:44 PM • 134005 views

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal

Exclusive
Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
February 26, 04:41 PM • 127715 views

Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure

Exclusive
Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work
February 26, 02:30 PM • 124687 views

Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Rubio on negotiations with Russia: we did not sit down over a map and start drawing lines

Rubio on negotiations with Russia: we did not sit down over a map and start drawing lines

February 27, 11:16 AM • 26004 views
Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

February 27, 11:28 AM • 34957 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 119715 views
France proposes creating a European arms stockpile for potential aid to Ukraine

France proposes creating a European arms stockpile for potential aid to Ukraine

February 27, 11:59 AM • 48238 views
Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

February 27, 12:06 PM • 38872 views
Publications
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 114897 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 119715 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 149922 views
The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF

The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF
Exclusive

February 26, 11:28 AM • 193181 views
Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get

Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get

February 26, 10:54 AM • 193533 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 123717 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 125869 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 155567 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 136002 views
Spike the Owl became an Internet star after the tragedy

Spike the Owl became an Internet star after the tragedy

February 25, 12:49 PM • 143456 views
Actual
Romanian presidential candidate Georgescu detained: he is suspected of creating a fascist organization

Romanian presidential candidate Georgescu detained: he is suspected of creating a fascist organization

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23113 views

Kelin Georgescu, who won 23% in the first round of elections, is detained for questioning by the Romanian Prosecutor General's Office. He is suspected of creating a fascist organization and acting against the constitutional order.

An arrest warrant has been issued for the ultranationalist Romanian presidential candidate Kelin Georgescu. He is to be questioned by the Romanian General Prosecutor's Office. 

Transmits UNN with reference to Digi24 and News.ro.

Details

According to media reports, Kelin Georgescu was stopped from traffic and taken to the Romanian General Prosecutor's Office. The detention warrant was issued as part of searches conducted in several Romanian counties in connection with "actions against the constitutional order, public incitement, the creation of a fascist organization, and false statements about the sources of campaign financing." 

Image

On Wednesday morning, prosecutors from the General Prosecutor's Office conducted 47 searches in the counties of Sibiu, Mures, Timis, Ilfov and Cluj in a case involving campaign financing, the creation of a fascist, racist or xenophobic organization, and the promotion of the cult of persons guilty of genocide.

Among the targets of the investigation is a close associate of Georgescu, Horatiu Potra. The latter is known to be a person connected to a group of mercenaries operating in Africa. 

Addendum

According to media reports, the detention of an ultranationalist candidate for the Romanian presidency is linked to cases involvin

  • investigating the public propaganda of the cult of perpetrators of crimes of genocide against humanity and war crimes;
    • Dissemination of fascist, legionnaire, racist or xenophobic ideas, concepts or doctrines in the public space;
      • initiating or creating an anti-Semitic organization;
        • joining or supporting such an organization in any form;
          • false information about the sources of campaign financing;
            • reporting false information.

              Recall

              The far-right politician Kelin Georgescu received about 23% of the vote in the first round of the presidential election in Romania.

              Romania has set a date for repeat presidential elections amid fears of "aggressive hybrid actions" by Russia.

              Kelin Georgescu called Ukraine a "fictional state" and claimed its territory. He believes that after the war, Ukraine will be divided between neighboring countries.

              Ihor Telezhnikov

              Ihor Telezhnikov

              News of the World
              romaniaRomania
              ukraineUkraine

              Contact us about advertising

              Romanian presidential candidate Georgescu detained: he is suspected of creating a fascist organization | УНН