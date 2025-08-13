Romanian President to visit Kyiv in autumn

Romanian President Nicușor Dan plans to visit Kyiv in the autumn at the invitation of his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This was reported by UNN with reference to Nicușor Dan's page on the social network X.

I accepted the invitation of President @ZelenskyyUA to visit Kyiv this autumn - reads the post by the President of Romania.

Nicușor Dan emphasized the need for lasting peace in Ukraine and an end to Russia's daily shelling.

According to him, Romania supports the efforts of US President Donald Trump to achieve a ceasefire, and peace must be achieved at the negotiating table with Ukraine.

The agreement must be fair, long-lasting, and sustainable. Romania supports the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of Ukraine. As a neighbor and partner, Romania will continue to support Ukraine in all efforts to achieve a just peace for the people of Ukraine - wrote Nicușor Dan.

He noted that Ukraine's security is closely linked to the security of the Black Sea and the security of Europe.

Recall

