August 12, 05:43 PM
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?
Exclusive
August 12, 03:14 PM
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Exclusive
August 12, 02:45 PM
Reshetylova on the bill regarding the Military Ombudsman: it should be adopted next week
August 12, 01:48 PM
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian tiesPhoto
August 12, 01:29 PM
Zelenskyy instructed the government to consider simplifying border crossing for Ukrainians under 22
Exclusive
August 12, 12:50 PM
Intelligence on prisoner exchange: "Istanbul-2" is not yet finished, Russia has not yet returned all categories
August 12, 12:25 PM
Dietary supplements under reform pressure: market operators call for changes and extension of the transition period
Exclusive
August 12, 11:50 AM
New COVID-19 strain "Stratus" spreading across Ukraine: what are its features and who is at risk?
Exclusive
August 12, 09:50 AM
Shareholders of Concord Bank deprived of access to justice - lawyers
August 12, 09:30 AM
"Annexation of territories is not Putin's ultimate goal": Podolyak pointed to the only path to lasting peace
Romanian President to visit Kyiv in autumn

Kyiv • UNN

 • 96 views

Romanian President Nicușor Dan will visit Kyiv in the autumn at the invitation of Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Romania supports Ukraine in achieving a just peace and its sovereignty.

Romanian President Nicușor Dan plans to visit Kyiv in the autumn at the invitation of his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This was reported by UNN with reference to Nicușor Dan's page on the social network X.

I accepted the invitation of President @ZelenskyyUA to visit Kyiv this autumn

- reads the post by the President of Romania.

Nicușor Dan emphasized the need for lasting peace in Ukraine and an end to Russia's daily shelling.

According to him, Romania supports the efforts of US President Donald Trump to achieve a ceasefire, and peace must be achieved at the negotiating table with Ukraine.

The agreement must be fair, long-lasting, and sustainable. Romania supports the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of Ukraine. As a neighbor and partner, Romania will continue to support Ukraine in all efforts to achieve a just peace for the people of Ukraine

- wrote Nicușor Dan.

He noted that Ukraine's security is closely linked to the security of the Black Sea and the security of Europe.

Recall

Secretary General of the Council of Europe Alain Berset will visit Kyiv to meet with President Zelenskyy. The visit will take place on the eve of Ukraine's Independence Day.

Ukraine, Moldova, and Romania create a new format of cooperation: Ministry of Health announced details08.08.25, 17:49

