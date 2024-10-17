Romanian Government Approves Regulations on Training Conditions for Ukrainians on F-16
Kyiv • UNN
The Romanian government has approved legal procedures for training Ukrainian personnel to operate F-16s at the Fătesti air base. This is the fulfillment of a commitment made by Romania at the NATO Summit in Vilnius.
On Wednesday, October 16, the Romanian government approved the legal procedures and conditions for training Ukrainian personnel who operate F-16 aircraft. This was stated by the spokesman for the Romanian government, Mihai Constantin, Digi24 reports, according to UNN.
Details
According to Constantin, the resolution was adopted to fulfill “the commitment Romania made at the NATO summit in Vilnius.
The Government has approved legal procedures and conditions for training Ukrainian personnel to operate F-16 aircraft at the 86th Fetesht Air Base,
The spokesperson noted that Romania thus contributes to providing Ukrainian personnel with the necessary knowledge to operate, maintain and repair F-16 fighters.
In the context of the ongoing war on Romania's borders, providing such support is an investment in national and allied security that can signal the cohesion of the European Union, NATO, and partner countries,
