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Romania scrambled two F-18s because of an aerial target near the border

Kyiv • UNN

 • 274 views

Romanian radars detected a target 4 km from Vylkove. Two Spanish F-18s were scrambled for monitoring, and the population of Tulcea was warned.

Romania scrambled two F-18s because of an aerial target near the border

In Romania, two F-18 fighter jets were scrambled after an airborne target was detected near the border, the country's Ministry of Defense reported, UNN writes.

Details

"On the morning of Tuesday, August 25, the radar surveillance system of the Ministry of National Defense detected an airborne target approximately 4 km east of Vylkove, near the border with Romania. Two F-18 aircraft of the Spanish Air and Space Force from the Mihail Kogălniceanu 57th Air Base were scrambled to monitor the situation," the statement said.

As noted, the population in the north of Tulcea County was alerted. The RO-Alert message was sent at 07:31.

Previously

A border crossing point with Moldova was damaged in a Russian attack in Odesa region.

Crossing point on border with Moldova suspended operations following Russian drone attack25.08.26, 08:13 • 986 views

Julia Shramko

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