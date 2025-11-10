Robbed a military man in a wheelchair: a Kyiv resident sentenced to 8 years in prison

A Kyiv resident who robbed a former military man in a wheelchair near a store in the Darnytskyi district will spend 8 years behind bars. This was reported by the Kyiv police, writes UNN.

The victim is a 28-year-old former serviceman who lost a limb in battles at the front and was undergoing rehabilitation in Kyiv. Near the store, a stranger approached him and started a conversation. When the man took out his wallet to count money before buying, the attacker snatched 5,000 hryvnias from him and ran away. - the message says.

Operatives and criminal analysis officers of the Darnytskyi police department were involved in the search for the perpetrator. They identified and detained a 32-year-old Kyiv resident who had previously been repeatedly brought to criminal responsibility for property crimes.

Under the procedural guidance of the Darnytskyi District Prosecutor's Office, investigators informed the suspect of suspicion under Part 4 of Article 186 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - robbery committed under martial law. By court decision, the suspect was in custody during the investigation.

Recently, the capital's court, taking into account the evidence collected by the investigation and the unserved sentence for committing fraud, sentenced the accused to a final punishment of eight years of imprisonment.

