Road accident with death of National Guard officer: court extends arrest of ex-judge Tandyr

The Sviatoshynskyi District Court of Kyiv has extended the detention of ex-judge and former head of the Makariv District Court of Kyiv Region Oleksiy Tandyr, suspected of committing a road accident that killed a National Guard officer, until December 8. The Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office informed the UNN journalist about this.

When asked whether the court had extended the detention of the former head of the Makariv District Court of Kyiv Region for two months, the prosecutor's office replied: "Yes. Until December 8".

Addendum

On the night of May 26, 2023, Judge Oleksiy Tandyr, then head of the Makariv District Court of Kyiv Region, ran over a National Guard officer to his death at a checkpoint in the capital. The judge was detained on the spot.

The Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office reported to UNNthat it had launched an investigation under Part 3 of Article 286-1 of the Criminal Code (Violation of the rules of road safety or operation of transport by persons driving vehicles while intoxicated, which led to the death of the victim).

At its meeting, the HCJ granted the Deputy Prosecutor General's motion to grant consent to the judge's detention. Judge Tandyr was sent to custody.

In August , the HCJ dismissed judge Tandyr, accused of committing a fatal road accident.