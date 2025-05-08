Russia violates its own "truce" and falsely accuses Ukraine - NSCD's Center for Counteracting Disinformation

The Russian Ministry of Defense has disseminated a message accusing Ukraine of violating the ceasefire, but this is a lie, and Russia itself is violating its own Putin's "ceasefire", the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council said on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Russia is violating its own Putin's "ceasefire". This morning, enemy troops attacked a civilian car with a drone in Kharkiv region. Women aged 18, 30 and 58 were injured. In Sumy region - a night air strike on the residential sector. The homes of civilians were destroyed, an elderly woman was rescued from the rubble, and another died. Instead, the Russian Ministry of Defense spread a message accusing Ukraine of violating the ceasefire. But this is a lie - said the CPD of the National Security and Defense Council.

In Kharkiv region, Russian troops dropped an FPV drone on a "GAZ" car, there is a wounded person

In fact, as the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha reported, Putin's "ceremonial ceasefire" turned out to be a farce, the CPD noted.

russia has already violated the ceasefire more than 730 times, Ukraine is responding adequately to all attacks – Sybiha

The CPD pointed out that the operational-strategic group of troops "Khortytsia" also reports that Russia has not ceased hostilities.

According to their information, in the area of responsibility of the OSUW "Khortytsia" as of 11:30 more than 50 clashes with the enemy were recorded. "The invaders' assault actions took place in almost all directions of the front. However, most of the clashes with the enemy were recorded in the key directions - Pokrovsky and Novopavlivsky. In all cases, within the framework of the defense operation, our defenders mirror all challenges," said Nazar Voloshyn, spokesman for the OSUW "Khortytsia".

