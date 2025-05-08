Russia violates its own "truce" and falsely accuses Ukraine - NSCD's Center for Counteracting Disinformation

$41.440.02
"Such recommendations have not been received": the Ministry of Education and Science commented on information about the transition of some Ukrainian universities to distance learning
Exclusive
12:19 PM • 776 views

"Such recommendations have not been received": the Ministry of Education and Science commented on information about the transition of some Ukrainian universities to distance learning

12:11 PM • 3336 views

The head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, received the title of Hero of Ukraine

11:49 AM • 16371 views

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

11:18 AM • 25223 views

The Verkhovna Rada ratified the agreement between Ukraine and the United States on critical minerals.

10:52 AM • 31893 views

From 3 hours to almost 3 years: unusual stories of Vatican conclaves

Exclusive
08:51 AM • 33030 views

Ukrainian companies can produce up to 10 million UAVs per year: conditions named

07:53 AM • 49221 views

Ministry of Economy expects that the investment fund with the US start operating within a few weeks

Exclusive
07:22 AM • 46255 views

Spring frosts in Ukraine: experts explained how this will affect the harvest of fruit trees and prices

May 8, 03:10 AM • 49783 views

May 8: Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation

May 7, 07:04 PM • 61367 views

Black smoke in the Vatican: cardinals did not elect the Pope on the first try

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Putin refused Kadyrov's resignation from the post of head of Chechnya - ISW

May 8, 02:39 AM • 55864 views

North Korea launches ballistic missiles towards the Sea of Japan: details

May 8, 03:03 AM • 59548 views

Will not extract any minerals: the Ministry of Economy explained how the investment fund will work under the agreement with the USA

07:10 AM • 35683 views

Transfer of property complexes of the State Property Fund: promises of billions, reality - debts and liquidations

07:43 AM • 71876 views

Timothée Chalamet made his red carpet debut with Kylie Jenner at the film awards in Italy

08:37 AM • 29868 views
A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

11:49 AM • 16409 views

From 3 hours to almost 3 years: unusual stories of Vatican conclaves

10:52 AM • 31926 views

Transfer of property complexes of the State Property Fund: promises of billions, reality - debts and liquidations

07:43 AM • 72214 views

Mineral agreement: details of how and what MPs will vote for have become known

May 7, 06:29 PM • 104254 views

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes
Exclusive

May 7, 10:29 AM • 141386 views
GTA VI: New Trailer Breaks Viewing Records, Soundtrack Soars in Charts

09:29 AM • 15905 views

Timothée Chalamet made his red carpet debut with Kylie Jenner at the film awards in Italy

08:37 AM • 30119 views

Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

May 7, 01:49 PM • 49423 views

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM • 80473 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM • 129689 views
Russia violates its own "truce" and falsely accuses Ukraine - NSCD's Center for Counteracting Disinformation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2376 views

The National Security and Defense Council stated that the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation is spreading false accusations of Ukraine violating the ceasefire. In fact, the Russian Federation is violating its own "truce", hitting civilians in Kharkiv region with drones, launching air strikes on Sumy region and attacking at the front.

Russia violates its own "truce" and falsely accuses Ukraine - NSCD's Center for Counteracting Disinformation

The Russian Ministry of Defense has disseminated a message accusing Ukraine of violating the ceasefire, but this is a lie, and Russia itself is violating its own Putin's "ceasefire", the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council said on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Russia is violating its own Putin's "ceasefire". This morning, enemy troops attacked a civilian car with a drone in Kharkiv region. Women aged 18, 30 and 58 were injured. In Sumy region - a night air strike on the residential sector. The homes of civilians were destroyed, an elderly woman was rescued from the rubble, and another died. Instead, the Russian Ministry of Defense spread a message accusing Ukraine of violating the ceasefire. But this is a lie

- said the CPD of the National Security and Defense Council.

In Kharkiv region, Russian troops dropped an FPV drone on a "GAZ" car, there is a wounded person08.05.25, 13:57 • 3680 views

In fact, as the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha reported, Putin's "ceremonial ceasefire" turned out to be a farce, the CPD noted.

russia has already violated the ceasefire more than 730 times, Ukraine is responding adequately to all attacks – Sybiha 08.05.25, 13:08 • 5930 views

The CPD pointed out that the operational-strategic group of troops "Khortytsia" also reports that Russia has not ceased hostilities.

According to their information, in the area of responsibility of the OSUW "Khortytsia" as of 11:30 more than 50 clashes with the enemy were recorded. "The invaders' assault actions took place in almost all directions of the front. However, most of the clashes with the enemy were recorded in the key directions - Pokrovsky and Novopavlivsky. In all cases, within the framework of the defense operation, our defenders mirror all challenges," said Nazar Voloshyn, spokesman for the OSUW "Khortytsia".

Russia is lying, wants to pass off the absence of "Shaheds" as a "truce" - NSDC's Center for Counteracting Disinformation08.05.25, 13:28 • 4846 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
Sumy Oblast
Andrii Sybiha
Kharkiv Oblast
Shahed-136
Ukraine
