In Kharkiv region, Russian troops dropped an FPV drone on a "GAZ" car, there is a wounded person

In the Kharkiv region, in Kupyansk, the occupiers dropped an FPV drone on a GAZ car, a 49-year-old man was wounded. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleg Synegubov, writes UNN.

At about 11:10 in Kupyansk, the occupiers dropped an FPV drone on a GAZ car. As a result of the enemy strike, a 49-year-old employee of a civil communal enterprise in the Kupyansk city community was wounded. - the report says.

The victim was taken to the hospital for qualified medical care.

Let's remind

During the day, the Russians shelled settlements of Kharkiv region with various types of weapons. In Vasylivka, a man detonated an explosive device, houses and infrastructure were damaged.