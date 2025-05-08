Russia is lying, wants to pass off the absence of "Shaheds" as a "truce" - NSDC's Center for Counteracting Disinformation

The "ceasefire" announced by Russia is not in effect, they want to pass off the absence of "Shaheds" in the sky for it, but enemy attacks on the front continue, said the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council Andriy Kovalenko on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Russia is lying - the "ceasefire" announced by them has not yet started working, they are attacking on the front. They want to pass off only the absence of Shaheds in the sky for a ceasefire, but a ceasefire is when none of them shoot, their assault actions do not continue, as now, and all artillery falls silent - Kovalenko said.

Supplement

As the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha stated earlier, according to the military command, as expected, Putin's "parade ceasefire" turns out to be a farce. According to Ukrainian military data, despite Putin's statements, Russian troops continue to advance along the entire front line - from midnight to noon, Russia committed 734 violations of the ceasefire regime and 63 assault operations.