Russia is lying, wants to pass off the absence of "Shaheds" as a "truce" - NSDC's Center for Counteracting Disinformation

$41.440.02
47.070.11
ukenru
Ukrainian companies can produce up to 10 million UAVs per year: conditions named
Exclusive
08:51 AM • 18481 views

Ukrainian companies can produce up to 10 million UAVs per year: conditions named

07:53 AM • 35007 views

Ministry of Economy expects that the investment fund with the US start operating within a few weeks

Exclusive
07:22 AM • 35318 views

Spring frosts in Ukraine: experts explained how this will affect the harvest of fruit trees and prices

May 8, 03:10 AM • 42207 views

May 8: Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation

May 7, 07:04 PM • 56893 views

Black smoke in the Vatican: cardinals did not elect the Pope on the first try

May 7, 06:29 PM • 88928 views

Mineral agreement: details of how and what MPs will vote for have become known

Exclusive
May 7, 03:37 PM • 56277 views

Court decision is not a decree: how ARMA delays the execution of resolutions

Exclusive
May 7, 03:25 PM • 62618 views

Committee work: How much do the heads and heads of secretariats of VR committees earn and how have their salaries changed?

Exclusive
May 7, 02:38 PM • 50970 views

"Only Patriot systems can effectively shoot down ballistics": expert explained how air defense works and what Ukraine needs

Exclusive
May 7, 02:35 PM • 53818 views

A PrivatBank terminal exploded in Kyiv: miraculously, there were no casualties - video

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+12°
2.9m/s
39%
749 mm
Popular news

Ax attack at the University of Warsaw: there is a dead and wounded

May 8, 01:26 AM • 42139 views

Putin refused Kadyrov's resignation from the post of head of Chechnya - ISW

May 8, 02:39 AM • 40787 views

North Korea launches ballistic missiles towards the Sea of Japan: details

May 8, 03:03 AM • 44152 views

Will not extract any minerals: the Ministry of Economy explained how the investment fund will work under the agreement with the USA

07:10 AM • 20146 views

Transfer of property complexes of the State Property Fund: promises of billions, reality - debts and liquidations

07:43 AM • 44720 views
Publications

Transfer of property complexes of the State Property Fund: promises of billions, reality - debts and liquidations

07:43 AM • 45349 views

Mineral agreement: details of how and what MPs will vote for have become known

May 7, 06:29 PM • 88928 views

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes
Exclusive

May 7, 10:29 AM • 129928 views

India's strikes on Pakistan: how the world community reacts to the conflict

May 7, 10:06 AM • 131215 views

Deficit of coaches, war and children leaving abroad: Ministry of Youth and Sports on threats to big sports
Exclusive

May 7, 09:50 AM • 122924 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Yurii Ihnat

Robert Fico

Xi Jinping

Donald Trump

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Germany

Poland

Advertisement
UNN Lite

GTA VI: New Trailer Breaks Viewing Records, Soundtrack Soars in Charts

09:29 AM • 9344 views

Timothée Chalamet made his red carpet debut with Kylie Jenner at the film awards in Italy

08:37 AM • 13351 views

Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

May 7, 01:49 PM • 44027 views

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM • 75311 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM • 124666 views
Actual

MIM-104 Patriot

Shahed-136

9K720 Iskander

Starlink

SpaceX Starship

Russia is lying, wants to pass off the absence of "Shaheds" as a "truce" - NSDC's Center for Counteracting Disinformation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1972 views

According to the National Security and Defense Council, the "truce" announced by Russia is not in effect, attacks continue. Since midnight, 734 violations of the ceasefire regime and 63 assault operations have been recorded.

Russia is lying, wants to pass off the absence of "Shaheds" as a "truce" - NSDC's Center for Counteracting Disinformation

The "ceasefire" announced by Russia is not in effect, they want to pass off the absence of "Shaheds" in the sky for it, but enemy attacks on the front continue, said the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council Andriy Kovalenko on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Russia is lying - the "ceasefire" announced by them has not yet started working, they are attacking on the front. They want to pass off only the absence of Shaheds in the sky for a ceasefire, but a ceasefire is when none of them shoot, their assault actions do not continue, as now, and all artillery falls silent

- Kovalenko said.

Supplement

As the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha stated earlier, according to the military command, as expected, Putin's "parade ceasefire" turns out to be a farce. According to Ukrainian military data, despite Putin's statements, Russian troops continue to advance along the entire front line - from midnight to noon, Russia committed 734 violations of the ceasefire regime and 63 assault operations.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
Andrii Sybiha
Brent
$61.78
Bitcoin
$99,793.20
S&P 500
$5,625.70
Tesla
$275.69
Газ TTF
$35.19
Золото
$3,337.35
Ethereum
$1,940.60