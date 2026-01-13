"Reward for the aggressor": Croatian PM urged Ukraine never to de jure abandon its territories

Ukraine must never de jure abandon its territories. This was stated by the Prime Minister of this country, Andrej Plenković, during a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, reported by UNN.

According to him, the problem is that Russia first wants to sign an agreement and then cease fire.

This is a very important topic, because it will be a reward for the aggressor or a concession that cannot be defended internally. - explained the politician.

He reminded that the Coalition of the Willing first proposed a ceasefire as a first step, and then an agreement as the next.

"We talked about our contribution to Ukraine - a friendly country, a victim of Russian aggression. The Croatian government has provided 15 packages of military aid over the past few years," Plenković added.

Recently, Croatia allocated its 15th aid package to Ukraine worth 500,000 euros, which includes 100 Vulkan 10 mobile metal-cutting machines. The country will also provide technical support to Ukraine's energy system by transferring transformers and other equipment.

