"Reward for the aggressor": Croatian PM urged Ukraine never to de jure abandon its territories

January 12, 07:13 PM • 10290 views
Zelenskyy: Russia is preparing a new massive strike, wants to use frosts for maximum damage
January 12, 06:47 PM • 15980 views
Documents for signing with the Trump team are practically ready, meeting schedules are being coordinated – ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
January 12, 05:49 PM • 14488 views
Are large supermarkets closing in Kyiv due to prolonged outages? What do retail chains say?
Exclusive
January 12, 04:29 PM • 16312 views
Political instability in the world: international law is collapsing, and силові методи (forceful methods) are becoming the main argument
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM • 26994 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
January 12, 02:07 PM • 17460 views
Shadow oil tankers are massively switching to the Russian flag - WSJ
January 12, 11:16 AM • 19181 views
US President: Zelenskyy has no cards, he only has one - Donald Trump
January 12, 10:11 AM • 40218 views
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration Date
Exclusive
January 12, 08:44 AM • 37584 views
In a Kyiv school, a student attacked a teacher and a classmate with a knife: details of the incident
January 12, 05:16 AM • 31099 views
The Ukrainian Air Force is likely testing the newest American "Tempest" air defense system in real combatPhoto
Popular news
Zelenskyy instructed to finalize and submit for consideration at the highest level a document on security guarantees from the United States
Over UAH 5.8 million in bribes: law enforcement agencies in three regions exposed schemes for illegal border crossing
Investigation in the "Golden Mandarin" case completed - SAP
Iran sold missiles to Russia for $2.7 billion
"Possible isolated cases": the CPD commented on information about the "mass closure" of supermarkets in Kyiv
Publications
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM • 26998 views
Ignoring national security: why Deputy Minister Derkach "turns a blind eye" to attempts to appoint Zelinsky as head of the State Aviation Service
Tatiana's Day: History of Faith, Traditions, and New Celebration Date
Third round of Odrex inspections: Ministry of Health may revoke two more medical licenses of the clinic due to violations
Today, Ukraine celebrates Ukrainian Political Prisoner Day: the history of its establishment
UNN Lite
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom Kaulitz
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort services
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his beloved
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancy
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in Diia
"Reward for the aggressor": Croatian PM urged Ukraine never to de jure abandon its territories

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković stated that Ukraine should not de jure abandon its territories, as this would be a reward for the aggressor. He recalled that the Coalition of the Willing initially proposed a ceasefire, followed by an agreement.

"Reward for the aggressor": Croatian PM urged Ukraine never to de jure abandon its territories

Ukraine must never de jure abandon its territories. This was stated by the Prime Minister of this country, Andrej Plenković, during a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, the problem is that Russia first wants to sign an agreement and then cease fire.

This is a very important topic, because it will be a reward for the aggressor or a concession that cannot be defended internally.

- explained the politician.

He reminded that the Coalition of the Willing first proposed a ceasefire as a first step, and then an agreement as the next.

"We talked about our contribution to Ukraine - a friendly country, a victim of Russian aggression. The Croatian government has provided 15 packages of military aid over the past few years," Plenković added.

Recall

Recently, Croatia allocated its 15th aid package to Ukraine worth 500,000 euros, which includes 100 Vulkan 10 mobile metal-cutting machines. The country will also provide technical support to Ukraine's energy system by transferring transformers and other equipment.

The most difficult issues of the ZNPP and territories, as well as a summit with US participation: Zelensky revealed the content of new negotiations with Trump's envoys07.01.26, 12:27 • 34789 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
"Coalition of the Willing"
Andrej Plenković
Mark Rutte
NATO
Croatia
Ukraine