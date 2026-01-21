Revocation of house arrest for Trukhanov: the prosecutor's office is determining the possibility of appealing the court's decision

The decision on the possibility of appealing the ruling of the Pechersk District Court of the capital to cancel the house arrest for former Odesa mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov will be made after studying the full text of the court ruling. This was reported to UNN by the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

Details

Currently, the prosecutor's office has not yet received the full text of the ruling.

As of now, the Prosecutor General's Office has not received the full text of the court ruling. The issue of appealing it will be resolved after reviewing the motivational part of the court decision. - reported the PGO.

Recall

Earlier, information appeared that the Pechersk District Court's ruling changed Trukhanov's preventive measure from house arrest to personal recognizance. Trukhanov also had his electronic bracelet removed.

The ex-mayor was under house arrest in a case of official negligence, which, according to the investigation, led to the death of nine people during bad weather on September 30.

The investigation believes that Trukhanov improperly performed his duties and did not ensure the proper functioning of the city's engineering networks. Despite long-standing problems with flooding, he did not initiate the repair of storm sewers and drainage systems, and on the day of the disaster, he did not organize public notification.