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Returning from unauthorized absence under the new rules: where to apply and what awaits the servicemember

Kyiv • UNN

 • 644 views

After September 20, returning from unauthorized absence is handled through the Military Law and Order Service or a reserve battalion. The procedure takes longer, and a unit is not always chosen.

Returning from unauthorized absence under the new rules: where to apply and what awaits the servicemember

After September 20, service members who have gone absent without leave may voluntarily return to service under the general procedure. This was reported by UNN, citing the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

To do so, they must contact the Military Law and Order Service or report to a reserve battalion. At the same time, the procedure will now take longer, and it will not always be possible to independently choose a military unit in which to continue serving.

Details

As explained by the ministry, through September 20, 2026, inclusive, a simplified return procedure was in effect for service members whose unauthorized absence from their unit had been recorded before June 12. After the end of this program, voluntary return after going absent without leave is carried out under the general procedure through the Military Law and Order Service, reserve battalions, and other mechanisms provided for by law.

The Ministry of Defense noted that this means a longer return process, a longer wait for the restoration of monetary allowances, as well as the inability to independently determine the military unit for further service.

A service member who has decided to return may contact the Central Directorate of the Military Law and Order Service in Kyiv and the Kyiv region, territorial directorates, or regional departments of the Military Law and Order Service. At the Military Law and Order Service unit, the service member will be provided with information about the reserve battalions to which they may report to continue their service and, if necessary, will be issued an appropriate directive. At the same time, a service member may independently report to one of the reserve battalions; a list of them can be obtained from the Military Law and Order Service.

Military personnel who went AWOL can return to service from abroad under a simplified procedure — Ministry of Defence11.09.26, 17:13 • 5776 views

After the service member arrives, the commander of the reserve battalion must, within three days, issue an order adding them to the list of temporarily arrived personnel and assign them tasks. In addition, law enforcement agencies will check whether information about the service member’s unauthorized absence has been entered into the Unified Register of Pretrial Investigations. The reserve battalion also notifies the unit that the service member left without authorization of their arrival.

If the service member has the written consent of the commander of a combat unit designated as a priority unit for staffing, this will be taken into account when determining their subsequent assignment.

The Ministry of Defense clarified that reserve battalion commanders may also take into account letters of recommendation from combat brigades that need personnel reinforcements. At the same time, letters of recommendation from support units are not taken into account.

The ministry separately reminded service members of the possibility of exemption from criminal liability. This may apply to a service member who went absent without leave for the first time during martial law.

To do so, the service member must submit a report and obtain the written consent of the commander of the military unit or reserve battalion to continue military service. It is also necessary to contact an investigator, prosecutor, or court with a motion expressing the intention to return to service. After that, the materials concerning the service member’s exemption from criminal liability are submitted to the court. The final decision is made by the court.

Let us remind you

Earlier, UNN reported that returning after going absent without leave does not mean automatic reinstatement in service.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Kyiv