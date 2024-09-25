Return of orphans from abroad: family-based forms of upbringing will be a priority

The Ministry of Social Policy is stepping up efforts to bring back to Ukraine children who had to be evacuated abroad from 24-hour care facilities at the beginning of russia's full-scale aggression. This is reported by the Ministry of Social Policy, UNN writes.

It is reported that an individual needs assessment is also provided for in order to safeguard the interests of the child during the return process. A schedule of visits to countries where children have been evacuated has been developed, including Switzerland, Austria, Germany, the Netherlands, Lithuania, Spain, Romania, Slovenia, Greece, and Croatia. Monitoring visits to Turkey, Italy and Poland have already taken place. The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) provides support in organizing such visits.

The monitoring assesses the needs of each child and the conditions in which they are living. In particular, they check whether the child has all the necessary documents, access to education, and a sufficient number of accompanying persons.

According to Iryna Postolovska, Deputy Minister of Social Policy, family-based forms of education will be prioritized.

The Ministry of Social Policy emphasizes that Ukraine is grateful to the states that have provided temporary protection to children.

At the same time, returning to Ukraine means for children to preserve their national identity, have full access to Ukrainian education, and realize their right to be raised in a family environment. The security situation in the regions far from the front line allows us to work on the return of these children - the statement said.

MinSoc plans to develop a plan to return to Ukraine about 2,000 orphans and children deprived of parental care who were evacuated in organized groups at the beginning of russia's full-scale invasion.