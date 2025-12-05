$42.180.02
Restoration of relations with Russia, cessation of war in Ukraine, prevention of NATO "expansion": US presented new national security strategy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

The United States has updated its national security strategy, which envisages the restoration of relations with Russia, the cessation of the war in Ukraine and preventing NATO expansion. The document also emphasizes the independent strengthening of Europe's defense and the importance of the Indo-Pacific region.

Restoration of relations with Russia, cessation of war in Ukraine, prevention of NATO "expansion": US presented new national security strategy

The United States of America has presented an updated national security strategy. Its main strategy is to restore "friendly and stable" relations with Russia, end the war in Ukraine, and prevent "further expansion" of NATO, UNN reports with reference to the White House.

Details

Other key positions of the document are as follows:

  • Washington wants Europe to independently strengthen its own defense;
    • The US administration acknowledges the existence of "conflicting positions" with European officials;
      • The Indo-Pacific region is defined as one of the key geopolitical and economic directions of the 21st century;
        • In trade with China, the US proposes to focus only on goods that are not of strategic importance.

          Recall

          European leaders issued a stern warning to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy: not to succumb to Russia's demands without ironclad security commitments from the United States.

          At the same time, the US urged European countries to block plans to use frozen assets of the Russian central bank to support a huge loan to Ukraine.

          Yevhen Ustimenko

