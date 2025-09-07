In the capital of the aggressor state, they are celebrating Ukraine's Military Intelligence Day in their own way, which today marks its 33rd anniversary. This is reported by UNN with reference to a source in intelligence.

Details

At the same time, in various districts of Moscow, in public places - on fences, in parks, at public transport stops, on poles, and simply on the walls of entrances - greeting cards appeared. They depict the logo of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense and a reminder to all Muscovites - "responsibility is inevitable."

After all the crimes committed by Muscovites on our land, it is naive to hope that they will escape deserved punishment, both today and always. The residents of the capital of the so-called Russia can obviously expect special greetings from Ukrainian military intelligence very soon - said the interlocutor in intelligence.

It will be recalled that on September 7, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated on Military Intelligence Day, noting the courage and dedication of intelligence officers. He thanked them for their work and honored the memory of those who gave their lives for Ukraine.

Ukrainian intelligence gained access to critical data from a Russian strategic aviation manufacturer