"Responsibility is inevitable": Moscow decorated with postcards in honor of the Day of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense

$41.350.00
48.130.00
ukenru
04:45 PM • 5610 views
Trump ready for new stage of sanctions against Russia - Reuters
September 7, 06:34 AM • 19202 views
Massive Russian drone and missile attack: over 750 attack means shot down - General Staff
September 7, 05:47 AM • 33326 views
Russia attacked the Cabinet of Ministers building for the first time since the war began: fire on the upper floors (photo)Photo
September 6, 07:15 PM • 52060 views
Provisions on strengthening punishment for military personnel for disobedience will be excluded from the bill - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
September 6, 12:37 PM • 66966 views
MP Khrystenko, suspected of treason, detained and arrested
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 98587 views
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
September 6, 06:10 AM • 82086 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhoto
September 5, 04:47 PM • 52568 views
New heating season: Svyrydenko reported on the readiness of infrastructure
September 5, 04:35 PM • 56651 views
Svyrydenko named the first figures of the 2026 Budget project and the main priority
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 78209 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
2m/s
60%
755mm
Popular news
"Ukrzaliznytsia" confirmed the invaders' strike on infrastructure in Poltava region, but added that restoration has already begun.PhotoSeptember 7, 09:40 AM • 6012 views
Svyrydenko showed the consequences of Russia's morning attack on the Cabinet of Ministers buildingPhotoSeptember 7, 12:22 PM • 5052 views
Massive Russian strike on Ukraine: occupiers cynically commented on another war crime02:10 PM • 7660 views
Sanctions will lead the Russian economy to "complete collapse": the US is ready to increase pressure on Russia with European support02:53 PM • 12065 views
Killed his own 82-year-old grandmother: a 16-year-old boy was sentenced in Kryvyi Rih04:35 PM • 5958 views
Publications
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 98590 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhotoSeptember 6, 06:10 AM • 82089 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 78211 views
Whose interests does the State Aviation Service protect, and why is the figure of Oleksandr Bilchuk, who headed it, not so unambiguous?PhotoSeptember 5, 12:22 PM • 57162 views
Competition in the pharmacy market: why Ukrainians get more than foreignersSeptember 5, 07:47 AM • 79216 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Yulia Svyrydenko
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
Kryvyi Rih
Kremenchuk
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old sonPhotoSeptember 7, 08:47 AM • 13884 views
A thousand times "yes": blogger Kvitkova is marrying Dynamo footballer BrazhkoPhotoVideoSeptember 6, 06:22 PM • 19917 views
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"September 4, 10:35 AM • 52523 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 107782 views
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boysPhotoSeptember 4, 07:43 AM • 49570 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Fake news
9K720 Iskander
The New York Times
James Webb Space Telescope

"Responsibility is inevitable": Moscow decorated with postcards in honor of the Day of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense

Kyiv • UNN

 • 154 views

In Moscow, greeting cards appeared with the logo of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense and the inscription "responsibility is inevitable". This is a greeting for the 33rd anniversary of the Day of Military Intelligence of Ukraine.

"Responsibility is inevitable": Moscow decorated with postcards in honor of the Day of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense

In the capital of the aggressor state, they are celebrating Ukraine's Military Intelligence Day in their own way, which today marks its 33rd anniversary. This is reported by UNN with reference to a source in intelligence.

Details

At the same time, in various districts of Moscow, in public places - on fences, in parks, at public transport stops, on poles, and simply on the walls of entrances - greeting cards appeared. They depict the logo of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense and a reminder to all Muscovites - "responsibility is inevitable."

After all the crimes committed by Muscovites on our land, it is naive to hope that they will escape deserved punishment, both today and always. The residents of the capital of the so-called Russia can obviously expect special greetings from Ukrainian military intelligence very soon

- said the interlocutor in intelligence.

It will be recalled that on September 7, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated on Military Intelligence Day, noting the courage and dedication of intelligence officers. He thanked them for their work and honored the memory of those who gave their lives for Ukraine.

Ukrainian intelligence gained access to critical data from a Russian strategic aviation manufacturer04.06.25, 12:53 • 38366 views

Vita Zelenetska

SocietyWar in Ukraine
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine