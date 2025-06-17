$41.530.08
Responsibility for the deportation of Ukrainian children and their use in the war: The Rada has adopted the law as a whole

Kyiv • UNN

 • 674 views

Amendments have been made to the Criminal Code regarding punishment for deportation, recruitment of children into military operations. Violations are punishable by imprisonment for a term of 8 to 12 years.

The Verkhovna Rada adopted as a whole a draft law providing for amendments to the Criminal Code of Ukraine regarding the establishment of liability for illegal transfer or deportation of a child, unjustified delay in repatriation of a child, recruitment or use of a child to participate in an armed conflict, military (combat) operations. This is reported by UNN with reference to the draft law card №12170 and MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

Details

№12170 - Establishing responsibility for illegal transfer, deportation, unjustified delay in repatriation of a child, recruitment and use of a child for military purposes by a representative of a foreign state. In general (252)

- Zheleznyak said.

According to the draft law, it is planned to supplement Article 438 of the Criminal Code "War Crimes" with the norm "illegal transfer or deportation of a child, unjustified delay in repatriation of a child, recruitment or use of a child to participate in an armed conflict, military (combat) operations".

Currently, Article 438 stipulates that war crimes are cruel treatment of prisoners of war or civilians, expulsion of civilians for forced labor, looting of national values in occupied territory, use of means of warfare prohibited by international law, other violations of the laws and customs of war.

The punishment for such a violation will remain the same - imprisonment for a term of eight to twelve years.

Recall

Four children have been returned to Ukraine from the temporarily occupied territories, who for years of occupation were subjected to pressure, oppression and outright persecution in the temporarily captured territories and in Russia.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWarCrimes and emergencies
Verkhovna Rada
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
Ukraine
